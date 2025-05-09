Nathan Lane Teases Broadway Return with Director Joe Mantello

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With 3 Tony Awards and numerous Broadway credits under his belt, Nathan Lane is heading back to The Great White Way. "Not next season, but the following I will be making a return," the performer said in a recent interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond.

"It's not for about a year and a half. I can't talk about it, but it's something I've wanted to do for a very long time [and it's] with Joe Mantello," he teased. This would mark his first time on Broadway since 2023's Pictures From Home.

Also during their conversation, Lane revealed that he is returning as his character Teddy Dimas for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, which is now in production: "I did the first episode of the fifth season. I'm supposed to come back for 9 and 10. I get out of jail." Watch the full interview, where he discusses filming Mid-Century Modern with the late Linda Lavin, how the show handled her death, and playing Roy Cohn in Angels in America.

Nathan Lane is a multi-award-winning actor of stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut in 1982 in Noel Coward's Present Laughter, where he starred alongside George C. Scott. His other credits include Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, The Frogs, Angels in America, and more. He has won three Tony Awards.

A two-time Tony Award-winning director, Joe Mantello's directorial credits include Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are, Hillary and Clinton, The Boys in the Band, The Humans, Dogfight, Glengarry Glen Ross, Assassins, Wicked, Take Me Out, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, A Man of No Importance, Design for Living, The Vagina Monologues, Bash, Love! Valour! Compassion! and more.