DEAD OUTLAW Cancels Appearance at the Library of Congress

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway production of Dead Outlaw has cancelled their upcoming appearance at the Library of Congress. Read the company's statement here.

Regretfully, the Broadway production of Dead Outlaw has decided to cancel Monday’s planned appearance at the Library of Congress upon learning of the termination of Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. Dr. Hayden has been a fierce advocate for preserving America’s cultural memory and a great champion of the Broadway community.

Dead Outlaw is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre. The new musical features a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by David Cromer. The cast, reprising their roles from Off-Broadway, includes Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.