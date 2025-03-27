Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 27, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 27

World Theatre Day!

The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway

Friday, March 28

Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

Remaking the Model of a Modern, Major Revival

by Nicole Rosky

The show that is about to be staged at the Todd Haimes Theatre is not your grandma's The Pirates of Penzance. As evidenced by its new name, Pirates! The Penzance Musical is turning the classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta on its head with a Louisiana-style reimagining.. (more...)

John Krasinski Will Lead ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

STUDIO SEAVIEW's first production will be PENELOPE SKINNER’s critically acclaimed dark comedy ANGRY ALAN, starring award-winning actor JOHN KRASINSKI. We have all of the details about the off-Broadway run here.. (more...)

Nick Jonas, Raúl Esparza, Megan Hilty and More Join MCC Theater's MISCAST25

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast25, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. See who is starring!. (more...)

LEGALLY BLONDE Postponed at the Kennedy Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde has been postponed. Learn more about the production here.. (more...)

Kennedy Center Lays Off Social Impact Team

by Stephi Wild

In the wake of Trump's takeover, The Kennedy Center has laid off its social impact team. Multiple anonymous staff members reported to the Post that the members were terminated, including artistic director Marc Bamuthi Joseph.. (more...)

Jeff T. Daniel Appointed President of The Shubert Organization

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Shubert Organization has appointed Jeff T. Daniel as President, effective immediately. Learn more about Daniel and about The Shubert Organization here. . (more...)

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and More to Lead NETWORK Reading for The Center at West Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Scarlett Johansson, Julianna Margulies, Mark Ruffalo, Fisher Stevens, and special guests will lead a benefit staged reading of Network, Paddy Chayefsky’s Academy Award winning screenplay at The Center at West Park. Learn how to attend.. (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater Will Host Ruby Jubilee Gala With Stephanie J. Block, Roger Bart, and More

by Stephi Wild

On Monday, May 19, Jason Danieley will direct Lincoln Center Theater’s Ruby Jubilee Gala, one night only event featuring songs from LCT productions spanning four decades. Learn more here!. (more...)

Bonnie Milligan

Other birthdays on this day include:

Quentin Tarantino

Mariah Carey

Bartlett Sher

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!