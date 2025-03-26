Nick Jonas, Raúl Esparza, Megan Hilty and More Join MCC Theater's MISCAST25

They join the previously announced Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola, Jordan Fisher, Steven Pasquale, Nicole Scherzinger and more.
MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast25, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
Miscast25 will honor Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn on Monday April 7, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Newly announced performers include Raúl Esparza (Company, MCC’s Seared), Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked), Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her, Wicked), Nick Jonas (The Last Five Years, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen, Once on This Island), Adam Pascal (RENT, Aida), Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending, MCC’s The Lonely Few), and Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her, Company).
They join the previously announced Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola, Jordan Fisher, Steven Pasquale, Nicole Scherzinger, Britton Smith, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit and Jordan Tyson. Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.
MCC Theater will host a digital lottery on TodayTix for $25 in celebration of Miscast25. The lottery opened for entries on March 24, 2025 at 12am and will close at 12pm the day prior to the performance. You can enter for a chance to win up to two $25 tickets for the event. Winners are drawn after the lottery closes. If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll have 1 hour to claim your $25 tickets through the TodayTix app. Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on Monday April 21.
MCC Theater’s recently announced MCC Theater’s Miscast: The Studio Sessions, featuring twelve iconic songs from the last 25 years of Miscast, newly recorded, will be available this Friday March 28, 2025. The album is produced by Will Van Dyke, Patrick Sulken, and Derik Lee for Joy Machine Records.
