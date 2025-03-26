Video: Watch Highlights from LOVE LIFE at Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up at New York City Center Encores! is Love Life, directed by Victoria Clark ad starring Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Watch video highlights from the production here and check out photos.

Featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.