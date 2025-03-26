Lincoln Center Theater Will Host Ruby Jubilee Gala With Stephanie J. Block, Roger Bart, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, May 19, Jason Danieley will direct Lincoln Center Theater’s Ruby Jubilee Gala, one night only event featuring songs from LCT productions spanning four decades, performed by beloved Broadway stars including Roger Bart, Stephanie J. Block, Jason Robert Brown, Victoria Clark, Jordan Donica, Katie Finneran, Stephen Flaherty, Michael John LaChiusa, Marc Kudisch, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tally Sessions, Ted Sperling, Tracie Thoms, Leslie Uggams, Brandon Uranowitz, Betsy Wolfe and more to be announced.

LCT’s 2025 Ruby Jubilee Gala Co-Chairs are Zita J. Ezpeleta and Kewsong Lee, Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin, Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, Laura Speyer and Josef Goodman, and Vice Chairs are Judith and Will Hitz, Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen, John and Valerie Rowe and Sarah Long and David F. Solomon. The Gala will honor LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop in his final season, with special recognition for our past Board leaders Hon. John V. Lindsay, Linda LeRoy Janklow, John B. Beinecke, J. Tomilson Hill and Eric M. Mindich.

The celebratory event will take place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th St.), under the musical direction of Adam Rothenberg. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and is the culmination of LCT’s 40th Anniversary Season Celebration.

Benefit tickets range in price from $3,000 to $10,000 and include a post-show seated dinner with the cast and members of LCT’s 40th Anniversary Artists Committee at the David H. Koch Theater. Benefit tables range in price from $30,000 to $150,000.