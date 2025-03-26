Kennedy Center Lays Off Social Impact Team

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

In the wake of Trump's takeover, The Kennedy Center has laid off its social impact team, according to multiple sources including the Washington Post. Multiple anonymous staff members reported to the Post that the members were terminated, including artistic director Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

The goal of the team was to reach new and diverse audiences with a focus on advancing "justice and equity" through art. Projects spearheaded by the group included efforts to commission new works by Black composers and librettists.

The exact reason for the layoffs was unclear, but Kennedy Center staffers were told that they were part of an overall reduction in workforce and to expect more layoffs in the future.

This marks the center’s first major reduction since Trump removed Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter and Chairman David M. Rubenstein, and replaced all of the Biden-appointed members of the board of trustees with his own.

Read the original story on Washington Post.