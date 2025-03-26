John Krasinski Will Lead ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winning production company SEAVIEW has just announced the inaugural production at STUDIO SEAVIEW will be Penelope Skinner’s critically acclaimed dark comedy ANGRY ALAN, starring award-winning actor John Krasinski in his highly anticipated return to the New York stage. Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold will helm the production which will officially open the Studio Seaview space that occupies the former Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street) in midtown Manhattan.

The strictly limited 10-week Off-Broadway engagement will begin May 23, 2025. The official opening is Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Sign up at AngryAlanPlay.com to join the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale beginning at 10:00am ET on Wednesday, April 2. General on-sale will begin at 10:00am ET on Thursday, April 3.

Roger is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.”

Premiering at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, ANGRY ALAN earned rave reviews and landed a spot on The New York Times theater critic Matt Wolf’s list of the best plays in Europe for that year, calling it “quietly breathtaking.” The seminal one-man play has since appeared in worldwide productions. This will be its New York debut.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Off Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario,” said John Krasinski.

"When we created this play as a reading for the Aspen Fringe Festival, we never expected it to go on this thrilling journey. To one day find itself in the hands of the brilliant Sam Gold, the powerhouse talent of John Krasinski and the fantastic folk at Studio Seaview,” said writer Penelope Skinner and co-creator Don Mackay. “We are so grateful and excited for the New York Premiere of ANGRY ALAN. "

Said director Sam Gold, “I’ve been looking for years to lure John to the stage. What a dream it’s going to be with such a vital piece of writing from one of my favorite writers and collaborators. I can’t wait to get started!”

“It is our honor to be launching Studio Seaview with Penelope Skinner's searing play ANGRY ALAN. Penelope's words reverberate in the most urgent way at this very moment, and we are eager to bring them to life on stage with the great John Krasinski, under the direction of our beloved collaborator Sam Gold,” said Greg Nobile, Co-Founder and CEO of Seaview.

ANGRY ALAN will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, video design by Tony Award nominee Lucy Mackinnon, properties by Addison Heeren, with Niamh Jones as associate director, Kate Wilson as vocal coach, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Production stage manager is John C. Moore, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager. Casting by Taylor Williams, CSA.

BIOS:

John Krasinski is a filmmaker and actor who engages audiences around the world. Most recently, Krasinski released IF for Paramount which he wrote, produced, and directed. The film opened to number one at the box office and stars Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell. Krasinski previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the Academy Award(r) nominated A QUIET PLACE. The film was an AFI 10 Films of the Year, and received PGA, WGA and SAG nominations. Following the success of A QUIET PLACE, Krasinski released his follow up hit, A QUIET PLACE: PART II, which he also wrote and directed and starred in. He also produced A QUIET PLACE: DAY 1, starring Lupita N’yongo. Upcoming, Krasinski will produce and star in the Jack Ryan film and the thriller drama series SILENT RIVER. On the TV side, Krasinski notably starred in the SAG(r) & Emmy®-winning THE OFFICE for nine seasons. He also starred in and produced the highly acclaimed action thriller Tom Clancy’S JACK RYAN which aired its final season in 2023.

Penelope Skinner (Playwright) last worked with Sam Gold on her play THE VILLAGE BIKE, which premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre and made its American debut at MCC Theater in 2014 in a critically acclaimed production starring Greta Gerwig. The original production of Angry Alan won the Edinburgh Festival Fringe First Award in 2018. Other theatre credits include: LYONESSE (Harold Pinter dir. Ian Rickson); MEEK (Traverse, dir. Amy Hodge); THE RUINS OF CIVILIZATION (MTC dir. Leah Gardiner), LINDA (Royal Court Theatre, MTC dir. Lynne Meadow); FRED’S DINER (Chichester Festival Theatre/Magic Theatre San Francisco dir. Loretta Greco); THE VILLAGE BIKE (Royal Court/MCC directed by Sam Gold), EIGENGRAU (Bush Theatre dir. Polly Findlay). TV/Films credits include: THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES (BBC 1, co-created with Ginny Skinner); staff writer on 4 seasons of Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain’s comedy FRESH MEAT; HOW I LIVE NOW (dir. Kevin MacDonald).

Donald Sage Mackay (Co-Creator) is an American actor living in London. In collaboration with his partner Penelope Skinner, he originated and co-created the role of “Roger” in Angry Alan in 2017 for a staged reading at his Aspen Fringe Festival, subsequently performing it at Edinburgh Festival and Soho Theatre/London. Other Theatre: Girl From The North Country (Gielgud Theatre, West End); True West (Vaudeville Theatre, West End); A Moon for the Misbegotten (Lyric Theatre/Belfast and Theatre Royal); Off-Broadway at MTC and the Signature Theatre; regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Cleveland Playhouse, Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum/Ahmanson, Magic Theatre and multiple seasons in leading roles at various Shakespeare Festivals. Upcoming Film: Nuremberg (opp. Michael Shannon), Animal Friends (starring Ryan Reynolds & Jason Momoa). Past Film: Red White & Royal Blue, The Great Escaper (opp. Michael Caine) and Transformers2. TV: Series Regulars on Eric/Netflix (as Benedict Cumberbatch’s boss “Jerry”), the upcoming Rematch/HBO&Disney+, BBC’s Wreck and guest starring on The Regime /HBO (opp. Kate Winslet), recurring on Jack Ryan, The Pentaverate, Deep State, Pack of Lies, Modern Family, Frasier, Mad Men, House and The West Wing, among many others. Don has an MFA in Acting from UC San Diego/La Jolla, and studied at the Moscow Art Theatre.