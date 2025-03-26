Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and More to Lead NETWORK Reading for The Center at West Park

Scarlett Johansson, Julianna Margulies, Mark Ruffalo, Fisher Stevens, and special guests will lead a benefit staged reading of Network, Paddy Chayefsky’s Academy Award winning screenplay, on Monday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Center at West Park at its home in the landmark church.



The performance will be directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy. The full cast will participate in a talkback following the performance.



The film, which premiered in 1976, also received Academy Awards for actors Peter Finch, Faye Dunaway, and Beatrice Straight. Network was adapted for the stage by Lee Hall and made its Broadway debut in 2018 and earned a Tony Award for Bryan Cranston.



General admission tickets are $75 and reserved tickets can be purchased for $150. A limited number of pay-what you-wish tickets are available and are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can also purchase $250 tickets which include a photograph with cast members.



The performance is the latest public program in The Center’s “Love Our Landmarks: Save West Park Presbyterian Church” campaign, created to raise awareness of The Center’s ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the beloved 135-year-old church that is a community and cultural hub and home to The Center at West Park. All funds raised at the event will support The Center’s programs and preservation efforts.

