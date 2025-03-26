LEGALLY BLONDE Postponed at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde has been postponed. New dates for the production, which was to have played the Eisenhower Theater June 13–22, 2025, will be announced at a later date.

Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Jeffrey Finn, comments, “I am disappointed to announce that the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde is being postponed to a future date. To be clear, this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show. Broadway Center Stage will continue our mission to deliver First Class productions for our loyal patrons, as well as the Broadway creatives, casts, crew, and amazing Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra musicians. I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.”

Patrons who have purchased tickets to Legally Blonde will be contacted directly by the Kennedy Center with ticketing options via the e-mail associated with their patron account beginning Monday, March 31.

A sorority-sister valley girl goes to Harvard Law to get her boyfriend back, and ends up defying expectations while staying true to herself. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon. Legally Blonde The Musical premiered on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on April 29, 2007, after starting previews on April 3, 2007. The show ran until October 19, 2008, closing after 595 performances and 30 previews. It was later filmed for MTV and aired in October 2007. The original Broadway cast featured Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods, Christian Borle as Emmett Forrest, Richard H. Blake as Warner Huntington III, Orfeh as Paulette, Kate Shindle as Vivienne Kensington, and Nikki Snelson as Brooke Wyndham.