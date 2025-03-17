Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 17
Jason Robert Brown Is Finding the Balance in a Bigger THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Video: Tituss Burgess Can't Wait to Join OH, MARY!
Exclusive: Back to BOOP! with Erich Bergen
Rachel Zegler Will Lead Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium
by Stephi Wild
Rachel Zegler will star in Evita at the London Palladium this year. The stage and screen star will make her London theatre debut in the show, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd, and begins this June.. (more...)
MCC Will Release Miscast Album Featuring Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan and More
by Stephi Wild
A new album featuring some of the best Miscast performances from years' past will be released this month! MCC Theater's Miscast: The Studio Sessions will be released on March 28.. (more...)
Katharine McPhee, Roger Bart, and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical LUCKY US
by Stephi Wild
The Orchard Project will present two developmental workshop presentations of the new musical Lucky Us in New York City at Ripley Grier Studios this month.. (more...)
Broadway to Introduce Quarterly 'Broadway In Memoriam' To Honor Theater Legends
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The newly formed Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has established 'Broadway In Memoriam'. Learn more here.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for a Second Time Through Late August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has been extended on Broadway for four more weeks. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform 'The Next Ten Minutes' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS
by Stephi Wild
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed 'The Next Ten Minutes' from The Last Five Years. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Inside HADESTOWN Live Capture Filming With Reeve Carney, Amber Gray & More
by Michael Major
Step inside the filming of the Hadestown live capture with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and André De Shields. Watch the video now!. (more...)
