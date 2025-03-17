Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 15, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, March 17
Purpose opens on Broadway
Tuesday, March 18
The Last 5 Years begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 19
Buena Vista Social Club opens on Broadway
Thursday, March 20
John Proctor Is the Villain begins previews on Broadway
Operaton Mincemeat opens on Broadway
Sunday, March 23
Othello opens on Broadway

Jason Robert Brown Is Finding the Balance in a Bigger THE LAST FIVE YEARS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld interviewed Jason Robert Brown about creating new orchestrations for the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. Read the full interview here!. (more...)


 

Video: Tituss Burgess Can't Wait to Join OH, MARY!
by Joey Mervis
Tituss is back where he belongs! Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess is getting ready to take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin and playwright Cole Escola 


 

Exclusive: Back to BOOP! with Erich Bergen
by Robert Bannon
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We know Spring is here. Spring means all new Broadway Shows coming to NYC! One of the most anticipated shows is BOOP! This all-new Broadway show tells the story of Betty Boop with music, choreography, and direction from an all-star lineup! Add an insane cast and it is a party.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Rachel Zegler Will Lead Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium
by Stephi Wild
Rachel Zegler will star in Evita at the London Palladium this year. The stage and screen star will make her London theatre debut in the show, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd, and begins this June.. (more...

MCC Will Release Miscast Album Featuring Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan and More
by Stephi Wild
A new album featuring some of the best Miscast performances from years' past will be released this month! MCC Theater's Miscast: The Studio Sessions will be released on March 28.. (more...

Katharine McPhee, Roger Bart, and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical LUCKY US
by Stephi Wild
The Orchard Project will present two developmental workshop presentations of the new musical Lucky Us in New York City at Ripley Grier Studios this month.. (more...)

Broadway to Introduce Quarterly 'Broadway In Memoriam' To Honor Theater Legends
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The newly formed Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has established 'Broadway In Memoriam'. Learn more here.. (more...)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for a Second Time Through Late August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has been extended on Broadway for four more weeks. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform 'The Next Ten Minutes' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS
by Stephi Wild
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed 'The Next Ten Minutes' from The Last Five Years. Check out the video here!. (more...

Video: Inside HADESTOWN Live Capture Filming With Reeve Carney, Amber Gray & More
by Michael Major
Step inside the filming of the Hadestown live capture with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and André De Shields. Watch the video now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Hard to see the light now
Just don't let it go
Things will come out right now
We can make it so
Someone is on your side
No one is alone."

- Into the Woods




