Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, March 17

Purpose opens on Broadway

Tuesday, March 18

The Last 5 Years begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, March 19

Buena Vista Social Club opens on Broadway

Thursday, March 20

John Proctor Is the Villain begins previews on Broadway

Operaton Mincemeat opens on Broadway

Sunday, March 23

Othello opens on Broadway

Jason Robert Brown Is Finding the Balance in a Bigger THE LAST FIVE YEARS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld interviewed Jason Robert Brown about creating new orchestrations for the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. Read the full interview here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Back to BOOP! with Erich Bergen

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We know Spring is here. Spring means all new Broadway Shows coming to NYC! One of the most anticipated shows is BOOP! This all-new Broadway show tells the story of Betty Boop with music, choreography, and direction from an all-star lineup! Add an insane cast and it is a party.

Rachel Zegler Will Lead Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium

by Stephi Wild

Rachel Zegler will star in Evita at the London Palladium this year. The stage and screen star will make her London theatre debut in the show, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd, and begins this June.. (more...)

MCC Will Release Miscast Album Featuring Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan and More

by Stephi Wild

A new album featuring some of the best Miscast performances from years' past will be released this month! MCC Theater's Miscast: The Studio Sessions will be released on March 28.. (more...)

Katharine McPhee, Roger Bart, and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical LUCKY US

by Stephi Wild

The Orchard Project will present two developmental workshop presentations of the new musical Lucky Us in New York City at Ripley Grier Studios this month.. (more...)

Broadway to Introduce Quarterly 'Broadway In Memoriam' To Honor Theater Legends

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The newly formed Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has established 'Broadway In Memoriam'. Learn more here.. (more...)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for a Second Time Through Late August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has been extended on Broadway for four more weeks. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform 'The Next Ten Minutes' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

by Stephi Wild

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed 'The Next Ten Minutes' from The Last Five Years. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Inside HADESTOWN Live Capture Filming With Reeve Carney, Amber Gray & More

by Michael Major

Step inside the filming of the Hadestown live capture with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and André De Shields. Watch the video now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!