Rachel Zegler Will Lead Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium

Rachel Zegler will star in EVITA at the London Palladium this year. According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the stage and screen star will make her London theatre debut in the show, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd, and runs June 14 - September 6.

Lloyd told Bamigboye that he was “struck by [Zegler's] incredible passion for this show." She also told Lloyd that it was her dream role.

“EVITA has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’ together on my back patio," Zegler told Deadline. “The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd’s singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other."

EVITA-Revival-Broadway-Bound-Next-20250126">As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this production of EVITA is rumored to also head to Broadway following its London bow. Ariana DeBose was previously in talks to star as Eva Peron, but later was no longer associated with the production "due to scheduling."

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA will run at The London Palladium from June 14- September 6, 2025. Jamie Lloyd originally directed EVITA at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season. The show is produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

About EVITA

EVITA is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows EVITA's early life, rise to power, charity work, and death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Notably, the role of Eva Peron has been played by Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Nancy Opel, Elena Roger, Caroline Bowman and many more. Recently, West End concert was performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in July and August 2023, starring Auli'i Cravalho. The 1996 film adaptation of EVITA was led by Madonna in the title role.

About Rachel Zegler

Zegler stars in the Disney live action film version of Snow White, out in 2025. The star of stage and screen came to prominence with her film debut playing María in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation West Side Story (2021), for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In 2023, she played Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She also made an appearance in Kyle Mooney's directorial debut film Y2K, produced by A24, which debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in 2024 and was released on December 6.