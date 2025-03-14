Video: Inside HADESTOWN Live Capture Filming With Reeve Carney, Amber Gray & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step inside the filming of the Hadestown live capture with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and André De Shields. The new TikTok shared by the production shows the original Broadway cast members recreating their roles in the West End production, showing a first look at the upcoming filmed version of the hit musical.

Hadestown was filmed live at the Lyric Theatre across three performances, Friday, February 28th and both matinee and evening performances on Saturday March 1st. The film will feature Carney as Orpheus, De Shields as Hermes, Gray as Persephone, Noblezada as Eurydice and Page as Hades.

Completing the cast are Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko as Swings.

A release date or plan for the film has yet to be announced.

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February last year, five years after a sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until September 28, 2025.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.