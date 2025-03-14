Broadway to Introduce Quarterly 'Broadway In Memoriam' To Honor Theater Legends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The newly formed Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has established “Broadway In Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday of September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators, and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theaters will be dimmed simultaneously, on each Broadway In Memoriam evening, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing the online form at https://broadwaymarqueeinmemoriam.org. The submission form requires the name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and death, a description of their work on Broadway, and a digital photo. Photo requirements can be found on the site.

Exceptions may arise where the Committee chooses to honor a singular individual who has had a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway, such as Stephen Sondheim or Chita Rivera. This process doesn't preclude individual theatre owners having their own tributes at their theatres for employees or artists particularly meaningful to them they wish to recognize. These exceptions would not be part of the Broadway In Memoriam evening.

The inaugural Broadway In Memoriam will take place on June 10, celebrating Broadway veterans who have passed away in 2025, with the list of honorees announced in advance. The event will provide a moment for the Broadway community and theatergoers alike to celebrate the lives of those who have helped define the magic of Broadway.