MCC Theater's Miscast: The Studio Sessions Album Will Be Released This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new album featuring some of the best Miscast performances from years' past will be released this month! MCC Theater's Miscast: The Studio Sessions will be released on March 28, featuring all of your favorites like Raul Esparza, Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan and Jonathan Groff, Lea Salonga, Kelli O'Hara, and more.

The first track, Go the Distance sung by Eva Noblezada, has been released now. Listen below! Pre-save the album on Apple Music here.

MCC's Miscast is the annual musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Miscast will return for its 2025 edition at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 7. Learn more here.

Track List: