Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform 'The Next Ten Minutes' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed "The Next Ten Minutes" from The Last Five Years. Check out the video here!
The Last Five YearsThe Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.
The Last Five YearsThe Last Five Years begins performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.