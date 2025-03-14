Katharine McPhee, Roger Bart, and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical LUCKY US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orchard Project will present two developmental workshop presentations of the new musical Lucky Us in New York City on March 20, 2025 at Ripley Grier Studios. The cast for the workshop includes Roger Bart, Janet Dacal, Bill English, Christopher Faison, Sam Foti, Zin Kassel, Katharine McPhee, Eric William Morris, Patti Murin, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lauren Patten, Will Roland, Eliseo Roman, Ann Sanders, and Alena Watters.

Lucky Us features a book by James Magruder (Head Over Heels, Triumph of Love), music and lyrics by 16-time Academy Award winner David Foster (BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry, “You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”) and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (Once On This Island), and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Hell’s Kitchen, The Notebook, Days of Wine and Roses).

Lucky Us, based on the hilarious novel by Amy Bloom, the beloved and critically acclaimed author of Away and In Love, tells the story of teenage half-sisters Eva (Patten) and Iris (McPhee). Disappointed by their families, Iris, the hopeful star, and Eva, the sidekick, journey across 1940s America in search of fame and fortune. With their friends in high and low places, Iris and Eva stumble and shine through a landscape of big dreams, scandals, betrayals, and war. These unforgettable people love, lie, cheat, and survive in this story of our absurd, heroic species.