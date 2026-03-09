Photos: THE LOST BOYS in Rehearsal Ahead of Broadway Premiere
The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, and more!
Rehearsals are underway for Broadway’s The Lost Boys, which begins preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre, with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Check out the photos below!
The new musical, The Lost Boys, follows a mother (Grammy Award and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean) and her two teenage sons (LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak) who relocate to the fictional Santa Carla, California, hoping for a fresh start - but quickly discover the beach town has a dark and dangerous undercurrent. The production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with a score written by the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter trio The Rescues, and a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch.
The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.
The Lost Boys features scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Ryan park, lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop) and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen (Breaking Surface) and Billy Mulholland (Breaking Surface), hair & wig design by David Brian Brown, fight direction by Rick Sordelet and Christian Sordelet, dramaturgy by Jenna Clark Embrey, electronic music design by Billy Jay Stein and Hiro Ida for Strange Cranium, music direction by Julie McBride, music coordination by Kimberlee Wertz, production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and Craig Burns, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Paul Alexander Nolan and Shoshana Bean
Maria Wirries, Ali Louis Bourzgui
LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean
Maria Wirries, LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Jenni Ferduka, Benjamin Pajak, Miguel Gil
LJ Benet and company
Company