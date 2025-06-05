Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 8
Video: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Return in WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer
Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Make Broadway Debuts in DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Video: JUST IN TIME on Broadway Starring Jonathan Groff
Photo: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Poster Unveiled Ahead of New Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
We have been changed for good! As we get closer to the official drop of the new Wicked: For Good trailer later today, Universal has released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated finale of the Wicked movie. Take a look at it here!. (more...)
New Cast Members Join CHICAGO on Broadway This Month
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway cast of Chicago will welcome next cast members later this month! The new cast will begin on Monday, June 16 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Keri René Fuller to Join WICKED as Elphaba Standby
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Keri Rene Fuller will be joining the cast of Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby! Learn more about Fuller and about the Broadway company of Wicked here!. (more...)
Jon M. Chu Confirms New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs, Glinda's Wedding, Dorothy's Arrival, & More
by Josh Sharpe
After months of waiting, the official trailer for Wicked: For Good will finally arrive later today. Ahead of the release, director Jon M. Chu shed light on the second installment and opened up about some of the most anticipated elements fans can expect from the film. . (more...)
ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus Developing New AI-Assisted Musical
by Joshua Wright
Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA revealed at SXSW London that he is writing a new musical with the help of AI, calling the technology a valuable creative tool and discussing its role in his latest project with Pophouse Entertainment. . (more...)
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Musical in Development From Will Ferrell and More
by Stephi Wild
A new musical is in development based on the Netflix motion picture, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, from Will Ferrell and more. Learn more here!. (more...)
Ambassador Theatre Group Co-Founder Urges Shorter Run Times
by Joshua Wright
Dame Rosemary Squire has called on the theatre industry to shorten show durations, citing modern audience concerns over late-night travel, early workdays, and overall comfort in historic venues.. (more...)
POLLY: THE MUSICAL in Development With Debbie Allen, Lena Waithe and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the Disney television movie, is currently in development, with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel by Eleanor H. Porter. Learn more!. (more...)
