Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 8

The 2025 Tony Awards

Good Night, and Good Luck closes on Broadway

Othello closes on Broadway

Video: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Return in WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer

by Josh Sharpe

Get ready to be changed for good! Following its debut in theaters​​​​​​, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good is finally here for all to see. Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, the movie picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film.

Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Make Broadway Debuts in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

by Nicole Rosky

DOG DAY AFTERNOON, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, based on the legendary true crime story, will open on Broadway in the spring of 2026. We have all of the details here!. (more...)



Photo: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Poster Unveiled Ahead of New Trailer

by Josh Sharpe

We have been changed for good! As we get closer to the official drop of the new Wicked: For Good trailer later today, Universal has released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated finale of the Wicked movie. Take a look at it here!. (more...)

New Cast Members Join CHICAGO on Broadway This Month

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway cast of Chicago will welcome next cast members later this month! The new cast will begin on Monday, June 16 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)

Keri René Fuller to Join WICKED as Elphaba Standby

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Keri Rene Fuller will be joining the cast of Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby! Learn more about Fuller and about the Broadway company of Wicked here!. (more...)

Jon M. Chu Confirms New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs, Glinda's Wedding, Dorothy's Arrival, & More

by Josh Sharpe

After months of waiting, the official trailer for Wicked: For Good will finally arrive later today. Ahead of the release, director Jon M. Chu shed light on the second installment and opened up about some of the most anticipated elements fans can expect from the film. . (more...)

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus Developing New AI-Assisted Musical

by Joshua Wright

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA revealed at SXSW London that he is writing a new musical with the help of AI, calling the technology a valuable creative tool and discussing its role in his latest project with Pophouse Entertainment. . (more...)

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Musical in Development From Will Ferrell and More

by Stephi Wild

A new musical is in development based on the Netflix motion picture, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, from Will Ferrell and more. Learn more here!. (more...)

Ambassador Theatre Group Co-Founder Urges Shorter Run Times

by Joshua Wright

Dame Rosemary Squire has called on the theatre industry to shorten show durations, citing modern audience concerns over late-night travel, early workdays, and overall comfort in historic venues.. (more...)

POLLY: THE MUSICAL in Development With Debbie Allen, Lena Waithe and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the Disney television movie, is currently in development, with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel by Eleanor H. Porter. Learn more!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!