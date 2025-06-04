POLLY: THE MUSICAL in Development With Debbie Allen, Lena Waithe and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the Disney television movie, is currently in development, with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel by Eleanor H. Porter. Two-time Tony Award winner Debbie Allen, who helmed the original 1989 film, will return to direct and choreograph, with Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe and Michael Benjamin Washington providing the book, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Siedah Garrett and Joriah Kwamé.



Polly sets the classic tale, inspired by the novel by Eleanor Porter, in Alabama in the 1950s. Polly, a plucky orphan with a relentless sense of optimism, is forced to contend with negativity and conflict in a small town under segregation. The 1989 film featured Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Phylicia Rashad, and the final film performance from Butterfly McQueen, and was followed by a 1990 sequel, Polly: Comin’ Home.



Allen said, ““The message of Polly is one that we need today more than ever. That the power of a single positive voice can make change in the face of adversity and divisiveness; that the voice of a child could bring unity and hope -- is what Polly is about. This musical, with its joy and its unbridled hope, will shine a light on a path for every audience to find unity in their community.”



Moreland said, “This team of creative all-stars is exactly what Polly needs to bring her story to the stage. With Debbie’s brilliant hands back on the steering wheel, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working together with them to share this experience with the world.”



General management will be by KGM Theatricals. Additional members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.



