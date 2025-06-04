New Cast Members Join CHICAGO on Broadway This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway cast of Chicago will welcome next cast members later this month! Joining the cast will be Zach Bravo in the role of “Fred Casely,” James T. Lane in the role of “Harry,” Sean Samuels in the role of “Martin Harrison” and Samantha Sturm in the role of “Annie." The new cast will begin on Monday, June 16 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Biographies

Zach Bravo (Fred Casely). Broadway debut! Excited, honored and proud to be in this legendary production. National Tours: Hamilton (Philip Co.); CATS. Pace U (BFA-MT) and LaGuardia HS (Dance) alum. Forever grateful to my family, friends, mentors, and my IHOP, who have supported me throughout this beautiful journey. Special thanks to CTG, Casting and Creatives. IG: @the_zachbravo

James T. Lane (Harry) B’way & West End: Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line. Tours: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame. Regional: Kiss Me, Kate; Once on This Island, The Wiz. Concerts: Carnegie Hall with NY Pops, Ottawa Symphony.

Sean Samuels (Martin Harrison) is thrilled to join the Broadway cast of Chicago! Broadway: Tarzan, Curtains, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. TV: Giants (Emmy-nominated), 9-1-1, NCIS, Jane The Virgin. Film: Toxic Shark, Parasites, Waiting in the Wings. AMDA BFA.

Samantha Sturm (Annie). Chicago is Samantha’s eighth Broadway show, six of which she performed in as OBC. She also has various regional, National Tour, and television credits including “Little America”, “Younger”, and “The Gilded Age”. Special thanks to Rikky, Sean, and everyone involved with Chicago for this opportunity. Also thanks to her mother for making her take ballet, even though she complained… a lot.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Colt Adam Weiss, Matthew Winnegge.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.