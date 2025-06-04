EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Musical in Development From Will Ferrell and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical is in development based on the Netflix motion picture, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The production will feature book by Will Ferrell, Harper Steele and Anthony King, music by Savan Kotecha, and will be directed by Alex Timbers.

“We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway,” stated Ferrell. “The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition.”

“Will Ferrell and Harper Steele are my comedy heroes,” stated Timbers. “And when I first saw their joyful movie “Eurovision” during the pandemic, it buoyed spirits during a very dark time. With this stage adaptation, I can’t wait to bring that same mix of heart, spectacle, irreverence, and awe to audiences across the world.”

“This is a stellar team for what I am sure will be an equally stellar adaption of a film the world loved. Our aim always is to bring the joy of the Eurovision Song Contest to more people globally – especially as we approach our 70th edition in 2026,” stated Martin Green CBE Director, Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 film starred Ferrell alongside Rachel McAdams and tells the story of aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the world’s most famous song competition. The film’s original song “Husavik (My Hometown),” written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson, was nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Original Song” in 2020.

About the Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event and a global superbrand, reaching 166 million viewers around the world on TV and with 19.9 million views on YouTube. It is organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world’s foremost alliance of public service media (PSM). The competition has taken place every year since 1956 with notable winners such as ABBA and Celine Dion.

The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of inclusivity, diversity and the power of music to unite.