Photo: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Poster Unveiled Ahead of New Trailer

We have been changed for good! As we get closer to the official drop of the new Wicked: For Good trailer later today, Universal has released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated finale of the Wicked movie. In a throwback to the poster for Part One, the new poster sees Elphaba and Glinda reaching out to one another, this time with Glinda inside her famous bubble. Take a look at it below!

The trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released online later today following theatrical encore screenings of the first film taking place at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET. Fans who want first want to experience the trailer in theaters can purchase tickets for today's special screenings here. Watch a preview of the trailer below.

During the initial premiere of the trailer for audiences at CinemaCon, director Jon M Chu noted that the movie will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," with producer Marc Platt adding, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, Wicked: For Good picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie will include other familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Erivo.

To commemorate the new film, it was also recently announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is currently available to stream on Peacock.