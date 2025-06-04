Ambassador Theatre Group Co-Founder Urges Shorter Run Times

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dame Rosemary Squire, co-founder of the Ambassador Theatre Group and a leading figure in British theatre, has urged the industry to consider shortening productions, according to The Times.

Speaking at a recent conference held at the future site of Trafalgar Entertainment’s new Olympia Theatre, Squire highlighted growing concerns among theatregoers regarding long run times and late-night logistics. “Audiences don’t like not having an interval,” she said, according to The Stage. “They also don’t like shows that last more than two and a half hours, because they’re starting to panic and think ‘I’ve got to get up for work tomorrow’ and ‘When will I get the last train?’”

Squire cited findings from a recent Society of London Theatre survey, which indicated that longer shows - particularly those exceeding two and a half hours or lacking an intermission - were a key deterrent to booking. The survey also found that nearly 25 percent of “day-trippers” believed early public transport cutoffs discouraged attendance at evening performances.

Despite her comments, lengthy shows continue to draw audiences. The upcoming London opening of Stereophonic, which runs for three hours and ten minutes including a 20-minute intermission, has seen strong ticket demand during previews. The award-winning production follows a fictional rock band on the verge of stardom and recently enjoyed a successful run in New York.

Squire, 69, noted that audience expectations have evolved across all entertainment sectors. “When we fly, when we go to the airport, we want to be able to go shopping, we want to buy things, we want to have decent food and drink,” she said. “It’s an expectation that has elevated.”

Dame Rosemary and her husband Sir Howard Panter established the Ambassador Theatre Group in the early 1990s. She stepped back a decade ago to launch Trafalgar Entertainment, which is overseeing the development of the new Olympia venue, set to open in 2027.