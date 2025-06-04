 tracking pixel
Keri René Fuller to Join WICKED as Elphaba Standby

Fuller will join the cast beginning July 1.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
Keri René Fuller to Join WICKED as Elphaba Standby Image
Keri Rene Fuller will be joining the cast of Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby! She will join the cast beginning July 1. 

Fuller is currently starring in The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse Off-Broadway. Her Broadway credits include: Six (Jane Seymour), Waitress (Jenna u/s), jagged little pill. She previously starred in the national tour of Cats as Grizabella. Fuller's TV credits include: “Law & Order: SVU” (Snowflake). Her Regional credits include: The King’s Wife (Anne
Boleyn), [title of show] (Heidi), Murder Ballad (Sara), Dogfight (Rose), Les Miserable (Eponine), Lizzie Borden (Lizzie), A Chorus Line (Maggie), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Helena), Titus Andronicus (Lavinia), The Winter’s Tale (Perdita).

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory MaguireWicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc PlattUniversal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.


