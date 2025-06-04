Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Make Broadway Debuts in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that DOG DAY AFTERNOON, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf***er with the Hat), based on the legendary true crime story that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture, will open on Broadway in the spring of 2026.

Directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III), DOG DAY AFTERNOON will star, making their Broadway debuts, Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal (“The Bear,” “The Walking Dead”) as Sonny Amato and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, “The Bear”) as Sal DeSilva.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Bios:

JON BERNTHAL is a classically trained actor who has captivated audiences with various roles across a multitude of genres. A veteran of more than 30 theatrical productions, Bernthal most recently started the Ojai Theatre Festival where he produced and starred in a production of Pulitzer Prize-Winner Martyna Majok’s Ironbound, opposite Marin Ireland. Bernthal also starred in Rogue Machine Theatre's production of Small Engine Repair (Ovation Award nomination) which had its New York premiere at MCC in 2013. Bernthal had previously starred in Neil LaBute's Fat Pig (Geffen Playhouse), Langford Wilson's Fifth of July (New York's Signature Theatre), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui as “Ui,” (Portland Stage Company), and This is Our Youth (Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C.). Bernthal opened the non-profit theatre company Fovea Floods, in upstate New York. Bernthal studied at the prestigious Moscow Arts Theatre in Russia, educated in acting, acrobatics, ballet and rhythm. Bernthal was discovered by the director of Harvard University's Institute for Advanced Theatre Training, at the American Repertory Theatre in Moscow where he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts. On the film side, Bernthal currently stars alongside Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2, and alongside Rami Malek in the CIA spy thriller The Amateur. Bernthal recently wrapped production for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, starring alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. Bernthal’s recent films include Ava DuVernay's Origin, Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, King Richard with Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, The Unforgivable opposite Sandra Bullock, the Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Small Engine Repair based on the award-winning stage production which he starred in, James Mangold’s Ford V. Ferrari as Lee Iacocca alongside Christian Bale and Matt Damon, and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Other film work includes Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, Steve McQueen’s Widows, Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, Sweet Virginia, Shot Caller, The Accountant, Pilgrimage, Sicario, Fury, Me & Earl & the Dying Girl, Date Night, Roman Polanski's The Ghost Writer, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Grudge Match opposite Robert De Niro, and The Air I Breathe. Bernthal's first major film role was in the Oliver Stone picture World Trade Center with Nicholas Cage and Maria Bello. For television Bernthal can currently be seen in Disney+ “Daredevil: Born Again,” reprising his iconic role as Frank Castle/The Punisher and in 2024, Bernthal won his first Emmy award for his role in Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Bear.” Bernthal also starred in the HBO Series “We Own This City,” BJ Novak’s “The Premise,” Frank Castle/The Punisher in Netflix’s “The Punisher,” AMC's breakout hit “The Walking Dead” as ‘Shane Walsh,’ Frank Darabont's “Mob City,” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Pacific.” Bernthal started a weekly podcast called “Real Ones” in which he gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big issues of our time including soldiers, doctors, police officers, activists and first responders. Alongside his father, Bernthal launched a production company called Story Factory with several film and television projects in development. Bernthal was a professional baseball player both in the U.S. minor leagues and European Professional Baseball Federation.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is a New York City-based stage and screen actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach who has delivered unforgettable performances in HBO’s “Girls,” Netflix’s “The Punisher,” Disney+’s “Andor,” Hulu’s “The Dropout” and FX’s “The Bear,” as well as feature films No Hard Feelings, Hold Your Breath, The Lake House, Mona Lisa Smile and Lola Versus. Hailing from bucolic Amherst in Western MA, an interest in music took him to a music theory class while completing a degree in English literature at Columbia University, but it was a burgeoning interest in the theater that was most compelling to him upon moving to New York City for school in the late 90s. It was while studying at Columbia University that Ebon first spent a summer in Williamstown, MA, where he participated in a series of plays and found his theatrical calling. While still in college, he starred in Nicholas Martin's lauded revival of Sidney Kingsley’s Dead End. Standout Off-Broadway performances followed in the Horton Foote-directed When They Speak of Rita, Naomi Iizuka’s 36 Views at the Public Theater, Christopher Shinn’s On The Mountain, Lanford Wilson’s Fifth of July and Austin Pendleton’s heartfelt 2011 interpretation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters opposite Jessica Hecht, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. A 2015 production of John Pollono’s Lost Girls, with Piper Perabo, led to a glowing New York Times review, which pinpointed Ebon’s naturalistic gifts succinctly: “Mr. Moss-Bachrach is so self-effacingly right in his part that it’s easy to overlook how effortlessly good he is.” Critics have lauded his “versatility,” “natural screen presence” and ability to “explode into scenes with a ferocity that instantly makes him the most engaging character.” Ebon’s work as “Cousin” Richie Jerimovich in the global hit comedy “The Bear” earned him the 2023 and 2024 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series as well as a 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In A Comedy Series. He will next be seen alongside castmates Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby in the highly anticipated Matt Shakman-helmed Marvel Cinematic Universe feature The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he plays Ben Grimm, The Thing.

RUPERT GOOLD (CBE) is a multi-award-winning director, working primarily in theatre alongside forays into film. He is the Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre, prior to which he was Artistic Director of Headlong Theatre and Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has won two Olivier Awards and Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard awards for Best Director. He has additionally co-authored three adaptations for the stage. In 2014 Rupert directed the World Premiere of Mike Bartlett's play King Charles III at the Almeida which transferred to the West End, Broadway (Tony Award nomination) and toured in the UK and Australia. Rupert directed Mike Bartlett’s BAFTA nominated screen adaptation of the play. Rupert’s directorial debut as Artistic Director of the Almeida, American Psycho: A new musical thriller, transferred to Broadway in spring 2016. In 2017 Rupert directed the World Premiere of James Graham’s play Ink, which transferred to the West End and Broadway garnering multiple Olivier Award and Tony Award nominations including Best Play and Best Director. Most recently Rupert directed the critically acclaimed World Premiere of Shipwreck written by Anne Washburn. Ruperts other theatrical directing credits include Tammy Faye, Patriots, Enron and Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart. Rupert's first feature film was 2015’s True Story starring James Franco and Jonah Hill, followed by Judy, written by Tom Edge and starring Renee Zellweger who swept the 2019-20 awards season, winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Academy Award for Best Actress.

STEPHEN ADLY GUIRGIS is a member and former co-artistic director of LAByrinth Theater Company. His most recent play Between Riverside and Crazy won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. His plays have been produced on five continents and throughout the United States. They include Our Lady of 121st Street (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle Best Play Nominations), Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train (Edinburgh Festival Fringe First Award, Barrymore Award, Olivier Nomination for London’s Best New Play), In Arabia, We’d All Be Kings (2007 LA Drama Critics Best Play, Best Writing Award), The Last Days of Juday Iscariot (10 best Time Magazine & Entertainment Weekly), and The Little Flower of East Orange. All five plays were directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman and were originally produced by LAByrinth. On Broadway, The Motherf***er with the Hat (6 Tony Nominations, including Best Play) was directed by Anna D. Shapiro and marked his third consecutive world premiere co-production with The Public Theater and LAByrinth. In London, his plays have premiered at The Donmar Warehouse, The Almeida, The Hampstead, and at The Arts Theater in the West End. Other plays include Den of Thieves and Dominica the Fat Ugly Ho. As an actor, he has appeared in theater, film and television, including roles in Kenneth Lonergan’s film Margaret, Todd Solondz’s Palindromes, and Brett C Leonard’s Jailbait opposite Michael Pitt. Guirgis collaborated with Academy Award nominated director Baz Luhrmann on the Netflix Series “The Get Down,” about the birth of hip-hop in the 1970s.

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, under the supervision of Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Mark Kaufman, has been developing DOG DAY AFTERNOON and produces first-class musicals and stage productions from the company’s expansive catalogues. The division is represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders, Good Night, and Good Luck; and Real Women Have Curves. The Tony nominated musical Beetlejuice is currently on national tour, and recently had its Australian premiere in Melbourne. Prior to that, the division produced the West End, Broadway, national tour and Australian production of the Olivier Award-winning musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Broadway stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery, the Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the Tony Award winning musical The Bridges of Madison County and the Broadway holiday hit Elf. Upcoming projects include The Lost Boys, and Crazy Rich Asians. Additionally, the division oversees and serves as creative consultants on licensing of third-party stage rights to various properties held with the Studio's vast media library including The Wizard of Oz, 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, Hairspray and The Bodyguard.