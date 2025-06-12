Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Exclusive: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Standbys Sing 'The Rainy Day We Met'
Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Sings 'Epic III' in HADESTOWN
Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Release Dates and Ticket Details This Month
2025 Tony Awards By The Numbers: Which Performances Dominated Social Media?
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld breaks down the biggest viral moments from the 2025 Tony Awards across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger Reveals What's Next After SUNSET BLVD; Wants a Movie Musical
by Michael Major
Tony-winner Nicole Scherzinger is opening up about what she wants to do after her acclaimed performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, including films, music, and a movie musical.. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Be Filmed For the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Stephi Wild
Seven-time Tony Award nominated play John Proctor is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower, starring Sadie Sink, will be recorded by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.. (more...)
LA Curfew Disrupts Downtown Theater Performances Following Protests
by Joshua Wright
Downtown Los Angeles theater performances are impacted by a regional curfew following protests. Center Theater Group, LA Phil, and LA Opera cancel shows, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues as scheduled.. (more...)
Video: SUNSET BLVD. Celebrates Tony Wins During Curtain Call
by Stephi Wild
Sunset Blvd. took its first post-Tony Awards bows last night, June 10, to a cheering audience. Following the curtain call after last night's performance, Tom Francis gave a speech honoring the show's Tony winners. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Shows Off Their New Tony Award Mid-Song
by Michael Major
For once, Hwaboon was the second-most popular prop during last night's performance of Maybe Happy Ending! In a new video, star Dez Duron showcased the production's new Tony Award for Best Musical during one of his songs.. (more...)
