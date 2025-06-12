Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Exclusive: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Standbys Sing 'The Rainy Day We Met'

by Joey Mervis

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance fromMaybe Happy Ending's two all-star standbys, Hannah Kevitt and Christopher James Tamayo. Watch in this video as they take the stage at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'The Rainy Day We Met.'. (more...)

Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Sings 'Epic III' in HADESTOWN

by Nicole Rosky

Hadetown recently welcomed new stars! Check out a first look at Ali Louis Bourzgui as he sings Orpheus’s “Epic III” in this video and watch his costar, Myra Molloy sing 'Flowers'.. (more...)

Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Release Dates and Ticket Details This Month

by Stephi Wild

More details will soon be available for the upcoming New York City return of The Phantom of the Opera. A new note was issued by 'O.G.' noting that on June 30, dates and ticketing details will be revealed. . (more...)

2025 Tony Awards By The Numbers: Which Performances Dominated Social Media?

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld breaks down the biggest viral moments from the 2025 Tony Awards across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger Reveals What's Next After SUNSET BLVD; Wants a Movie Musical

by Michael Major

Tony-winner Nicole Scherzinger is opening up about what she wants to do after her acclaimed performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, including films, music, and a movie musical.. (more...)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Be Filmed For the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

by Stephi Wild

Seven-time Tony Award nominated play John Proctor is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower, starring Sadie Sink, will be recorded by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

LA Curfew Disrupts Downtown Theater Performances Following Protests

by Joshua Wright

Downtown Los Angeles theater performances are impacted by a regional curfew following protests. Center Theater Group, LA Phil, and LA Opera cancel shows, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues as scheduled.. (more...)

Video: SUNSET BLVD. Celebrates Tony Wins During Curtain Call

by Stephi Wild

Sunset Blvd. took its first post-Tony Awards bows last night, June 10, to a cheering audience. Following the curtain call after last night's performance, Tom Francis gave a speech honoring the show's Tony winners. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Shows Off Their New Tony Award Mid-Song

by Michael Major

For once, Hwaboon was the second-most popular prop during last night's performance of Maybe Happy Ending! In a new video, star Dez Duron showcased the production's new Tony Award for Best Musical during one of his songs.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!