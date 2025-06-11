Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Sings 'Epic III' in HADESTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hadetown recently welcomed new stars! Check out a first look at Ali Louis Bourzgui as he sings Orpheus’s “Epic III” and watch his costar, Myra Molloy sing "Flowers".

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre starring Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘Orpheus,’ Myra Molloy as ‘Eurydice,’ Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Lana Gordon as ‘Persephone.’

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.