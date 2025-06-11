Nicole Scherzinger Reveals What's Next After SUNSET BLVD; Wants a Movie Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Is Nicole Scherzinger looking to do another Broadway show after Sunset Boulevard closes next month? The newly-minted Tony-winner opened up to E News about what she wants to do after her acclaimed performance as Norma Desmond in the hit Jamie Lloyd revival.

"I'd love to do it all. I'd love to do some interesting films, some really bold, daring roles. I'd love to do a movie musical, obviously. Still waiting for someone to do Sunset Boulevard the movie musical with me. Music, still. I wanna just do stuff that shows all of me and continue to do singular stuff like this show is."

Scherzinger recently said that there has been "some talk" of a Sunset Boulevard flim adaptation, stating: ""That is my dream, so I’m manifesting that right now."

A film adaptation has been in development for years, most notably with Glenn Close, who won a Tony Award for playing the role on Broadway. Close originally stated that the film would go into production with Paramount in the summer of 2021, but Andrew Lloyd Webber later revealed that Paramount passed on the project.

With the current Broadway production, the musical has found a new audience in recent years, and Close believes the character of Norma continues to remain relevant. "That character is like Hamlet [and] is one of the greatest characters ever written for a woman," she explained to Cohen. "I've done it on stage now twice and I want to do it on film."

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard features a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Before it premiered on Broadway, the show was first performed in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993 starring Patti LuPone, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

Jamie Lloyd's reimagination of Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the St. James Theatre. The production has received seven Tony Award nominations, making it the most nominated revival of the season.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.