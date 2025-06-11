Video: SUNSET BLVD. Celebrates Tony Wins During Curtain Call

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Blvd. took its first post-Tony Awards bows last night, June 10, to a cheering audience. The production had a big night on Sunday, being nominated for seven awards and taking home three, including Best Revival of a Musical, Nicole Scherzinger for her performance as Norma Desmond, and Best Lighting Design.

Following the curtain call after last night's performance, Tom Francis gave a speech honoring the show's Tony winners including director Jamie Lloyd, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicole Scherzinger and lighting designer Jack Knowles.

Check out the video here!

The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd, recently announced that it has extended for a final time, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ at the St. James Theatre. The final performance for Sunset Blvd. on Broadway will be Sunday, July 20.