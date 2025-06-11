Exclusive: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Standbys Sing 'The Rainy Day We Met'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you feeling those post-Tonys blues? Broadway's biggest night is over, and now we have to wait a whole year until the stars align again in 2026. Lucky for us, there is more to enjoy from the most Tony-winning show of the season- Best Musical winner, Maybe Happy Ending!

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance from the show's two all-star standbys, Hannah Kevitt and Christopher James Tamayo. Watch as they take the stage at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform "The Rainy Day We Met."

How do they see Claire and Oliver? "I love Claire. I love that she is determined, smart, funny, and she learns a lot throughout the show," explained Kevitt. "I just love the journey that she goes on and that she is open to go on. I just think that she is that girl!"

"At [Oliver]'s core is sincerity," added Tamayo. "I think that is the biggest thing that I admire about Oliver. I think Claire honestly takes a lot of that too from him, in learning how to appreciate life and appreciate love and recognize it where you would least expect it."