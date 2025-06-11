Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Shows Off Their New Tony Award Mid-Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For once, Hwaboon was the second-most popular prop during last night's performance of Maybe Happy Ending! During the show, star Dez Duron showcased the production's new Tony Award for Best Musical during one of his songs. In a new video shared by the show's Instagram account, the "Gil" actor can be seen showing off their new trophy, which he swapped out for his usual martini.

On Sunday, Maybe Happy Ending was the recipient of six Tony Awards, including: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical for Will Aronson and Hue Park, Best Original Score for Will Aronson and Hue Park, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss, Best Direction of a Musical for Michael Arden, and Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Dane Laffrey and George Reeve.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

The cast on Broadway stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon who round out the production as the understudies.