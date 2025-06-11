LA Curfew Disrupts Downtown Theater Performances Following Protests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following four days of escalating protests in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Mayor Karen Bass has implemented a regional curfew in Downtown Los Angeles. The curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., covers an area bounded by I-10 to the south, Highway 110 to the west, and I-5 to the east. Law enforcement is actively enforcing the curfew, with multiple arrests made each night for violations.

As of Tuesday, more than 400 arrests have been made since protests began on Friday, with incidents of vandalism, looting, and property damage reported across downtown. Mayor Bass has indicated the curfew will remain in effect for several days, pending consultation with law enforcement and city officials.

The curfew has led to several performance cancellations at major downtown arts institutions:

Center Theater Group cancelled its June 10 performance of Hamlet. No official decision has been announced for the June 11 performance, though additional cancellations are expected if the curfew remains in place.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic cancelled its scheduled Seoul Chamber Music concert on June 10.

LA Opera cancelled its June 10 performance of Rigoletto. Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, pending the status of the curfew.

Performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are believed to have continued as scheduled. The venue is located outside the curfew zone and has not been affected by the downtown restrictions.

The curfew allows limited exceptions for residents, workers, credentialed media, law enforcement, and emergency personnel. Mayor Bass emphasized that anyone violating the curfew without exemption may be arrested and prosecuted.