Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Release Dates and Ticket Details This Month

More details will soon be available for the upcoming New York City return of The Phantom of the Opera. A new note was issued by "O.G." sharing that tickets to MASQUERADE will go on sale on June 30 at 10:00am. Production dates will also be unveiled at that time. The only way to receive the invitation for ticket access on June 30 is to sign the Phantom’s Ledger at www.masqueradenyc.com.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this new immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera is set to come to NYC soon, with various teasers being posted over the recent months.

Read the full note and check out the Instagram post below:

Fondest Greetings,

As you will be aware, the story of my legend has regrettably not been available in New York City during the past two years, a matter for which those responsible will pay dearly.

In the meantime I have obtained an address, considerably more salubrious than my previous, on West 57th Street. It is here that I shall present a grand Masquerade, a spectacle that will astound you and that further explores my legend. I have instructed my minion Lloyd Webber to assist.

On June 30th, an invitation shall be issued, unveiling a calendar of dates and instructions for procuring tickets. Said invitation shall be extended only to those discerning few wise enough to have signed my Ledger. All others shall remain in the dark.

Further details will follow at my pleasure.

Your obedient servant,

O.G.

About The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera's original run began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson