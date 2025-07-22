Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Wake up with us as we dive into another star-studded roundup of the latest buzz on BroadwayWorld. From new photos of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace lighting up Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club to Nicole Scherzinger’s emotional final curtain call in Sunset Blvd., there’s so much to relish from the last day on the stage and screen. Plus, don’t miss our critical look at the new off-Broadway musical JOY, a heartwarming feature on MTI’s Broadway Senior Series, and must-see videos from your favorite stars and productions. Whether you’re catching up on the latest industry insights or playing our Daily Word Game, BroadwayWorld is your one-stop-shop for all things theatre. Let’s get into the headlines that have everyone talking!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary
|The Front Page
Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in the Tony Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. See photos here!
Baayork Lee Speaks With Richard Jay-Alexander About A CHORUS LINE at 50
The legend and Special TONY Winner Raises The Curtain on all things ACL, as Michael Bennett’s masterpiece celebrates its 50th Anniversary in New York City, which will reverberate and be recognized across the world, where hundreds, if not thousands, of productions have been performed in 22 countries, in multiple languages, and as far-reaching as Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, France, Sweden, Japan, Argentia, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Hong Kong, among them, since 1975.
Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Billy Porter & Marisha Wallace
Emmy Award, GRAMMY Award, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will return to Broadway in Cabaret. Watch in this video as they chat more about being back on Broadway and so much more!
|Must Watch
| Video: Nicole Scherzinger & SUNSET BLVD Cast Perform 'Buttons' at Closing Night Party
by Michael Major
Nicole Scherzinger and the cast of Sunset Blvd. loosened up their buttons after their final performance. Watch a video of the company reprising their Broadway Bares choreography to perform the Pussycat Dolls classic at the after party.. (more...)
| Video: THE GILDED AGE Stars Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson Talk Season 3, Working with Broadway Legends & More
by Josh Sharpe
In commemoration of the series, The Gilded Age stars Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson visited TODAY’s Jenna & Friends to unpack the ongoing season. Watch their conversation!. (more...)
Video: Billy Porter Talks Fulfilling Dream Role as Emcee in Broadway’s CABARET
Video: SUNSET BLVD. Cast Takes Final 'Walk' at Closing Performance
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Nicole Scherzinger and the Cast of SUNSET BLVD. Take Final Bow on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. played its final performance on July 20, at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the curtain call, featuring the show's Tony Award-winning star, Nicole Scherzinger, here!. (more...)
| Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University
by Roy Berko
What happens when a musical film earns over $131-million on a $35-million-dollar investment? If you are Andrew Lloyd Webber, you buy the rights and turn it into the stage musical, SCHOOL OF ROCK, with lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Julian Fellowes. . (more...)
| Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Theater at Monmouth
by Steve Feeney
Lovers go wild again in Illyria as Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night gets a spirited repertory run at Maine’s own Theater at Monmouth. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
