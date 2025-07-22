 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 22, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Wake up with us as we dive into another star-studded roundup of the latest buzz on BroadwayWorld. From new photos of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace lighting up Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club to Nicole Scherzinger’s emotional final curtain call in Sunset Blvd., there’s so much to relish from the last day on the stage and screen. Plus, don’t miss our critical look at the new off-Broadway musical JOY, a heartwarming feature on MTI’s Broadway Senior Series, and must-see videos from your favorite stars and productions. Whether you’re catching up on the latest industry insights or playing our Daily Word Game, BroadwayWorld is your one-stop-shop for all things theatre. Let’s get into the headlines that have everyone talking!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image
Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in the Tony Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. See photos here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image
Baayork Lee Speaks With Richard Jay-Alexander About A CHORUS LINE at 50

The legend and Special TONY Winner Raises The Curtain on all things ACL, as Michael Bennett’s masterpiece celebrates its 50th Anniversary in New York City, which will reverberate and be recognized across the world, where hundreds, if not thousands, of productions have been performed in 22 countries, in multiple languages, and as far-reaching as Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, France, Sweden, Japan, Argentia, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Hong Kong, among them, since 1975.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image
Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Billy Porter & Marisha Wallace

Emmy Award, GRAMMY Award, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will return to Broadway in Cabaret. Watch in this video as they chat more about being back on Broadway and so much more!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Video: Nicole Scherzinger & SUNSET BLVD Cast Perform 'Buttons' at Closing Night Party
by Michael Major
Nicole Scherzinger and the cast of Sunset Blvd. loosened up their buttons after their final performance. Watch a video of the company reprising their Broadway Bares choreography to perform the Pussycat Dolls classic at the after party.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Video: THE GILDED AGE Stars Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson Talk Season 3, Working with Broadway Legends & More
by Josh Sharpe
In commemoration of the series, The Gilded Age stars Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson visited TODAY’s Jenna & Friends to unpack the ongoing season. Watch their conversation!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Video: Billy Porter Talks Fulfilling Dream Role as Emcee in Broadway’s CABARET
by Josh Sharpe
Playing the Emcee on Broadway has been a longtime dream for Billy Porter. The Tony-winner, who steps into the shoes of the Cabaret host this week, visited CBS Mornings to talk about playing the role in the current Broadway production. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: SUNSET BLVD. Cast Takes Final 'Walk' at Closing Performance
by Stephi Wild
Several hundred people attended the final 'walk', a now-famous sequence from the Broadway revival of Sunset Blvd. Check out video footage of the moment here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Photos: Nicole Scherzinger and the Cast of SUNSET BLVD. Take Final Bow on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. played its final performance on July 20, at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the curtain call, featuring the show's Tony Award-winning star, Nicole Scherzinger, here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University
by Roy Berko
What happens when a musical film earns over $131-million on a $35-million-dollar investment?  If you are Andrew Lloyd Webber, you buy the rights and turn it into the stage musical, SCHOOL OF ROCK, with lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Julian Fellowes.  . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Says Goodbye and More Image Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Theater at Monmouth
by Steve Feeney
Lovers go wild again in Illyria as Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night gets a spirited repertory run at Maine’s own Theater at Monmouth. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
MTI’s Broadway Senior Series Has Older Performers Reveling in the Joy of Theater
by Caitlin Hornik
Fresh on the heels of theatrical licensor Music Theatre International’s official announcement of Broadway Senior — a collection of musicals specifically developed for the needs and abilities of older adult performers — Lenox Hill had its seniors singing, acting, and yes, tap dancing up a storm.. (more...)
Shoshana Bean, Kara Young and More Join The American Theatre Wing Advisory Committee
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing has added of seven new members to the organization’s Advisory Committee. Learn more about the changes to the organization here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Tax Credit Nears End & NYT Critic Shakeup
by Alex Freeman
This week, we see a mix of challenges and innovative responses shaping the industry, from the impending depletion of New York's Broadway Tax Credit and ongoing financial struggles in regional theaters, to exciting new programs like MTI's Broadway Senior Series celebrating older adult performers. We also cover significant shifts in critical roles at The New York Times and the highly anticipated reopening of the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the theatrical landscape both locally and globally.. (more...)
 
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Betsy Wolfe-Led JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
JOY: A New True Musical, starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as 'Joy,' is now playing off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: SING STREET at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Sing Street at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre! Learn more about the production and read BroadwayWorld's review roundup here.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Review Roundup: Betsy Wolfe-Led JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
JOY: A New True Musical, starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as 'Joy,' is now playing off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
MTI’s Broadway Senior Series Has Older Performers Reveling in the Joy of Theater
by Caitlin Hornik
Fresh on the heels of theatrical licensor Music Theatre International’s official announcement of Broadway Senior — a collection of musicals specifically developed for the needs and abilities of older adult performers — Lenox Hill had its seniors singing, acting, and yes, tap dancing up a storm.. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends Broadway Run For Third and Final Time
by Stephi Wild
John Proctor is the Villain, the new hit play by Kimberly Belflower, will extend for a third and final time on Broadway through Sunday, September 7 at the Booth Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Rachel Bloom Joins THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2
by Josh Sharpe
Drama Desk nominee Rachel Bloom has joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which recently began production. She will appear alongside the newly announced Patrick Brammall, as well as Broadway favorites Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen. . (more...)
Jennifer Lopez-Produced CINDERELLA Series To Be Released on Disney+
by Josh Sharpe
Jennifer Lopez's Cinderella has found a home at Disney+. The new series adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, produced by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Concord Theatricals, and Skydance TV, will be released on Disney's streaming platform.. (more...)
Exclusive: Patrick Page Breaks Down Clay's Motivations in THE GILDED AGE
by Josh Sharpe
To mark a major new development in The Gilded Age, BroadwayWorld spoke with Patrick Page, who offered insight into Clay's psyche, his motives, and where the character might go next. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Alan Menken

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I can go the distance.
I’ll be there someday
If I can be strong
I know every mile
will be worth my while."

- Hercules

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos