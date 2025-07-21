Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in the Tony Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre, beginning performances on Tuesday, July 22 for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19. Fresh off their electrifying run in London, Porter and Wallace bring their showstopping chemistry to the Broadway production’s grand finale – an unmissable climax to this acclaimed, decorated, and unforgettable revival.



Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.



Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.



Photo credit: Marc Brenner