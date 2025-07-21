Jennifer Lopez-Produced CINDERELLA Series To Be Released on Disney+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Lopez's Cinderella has found a home at Disney+. According to Deadline, the new series adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, produced by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Concord Theatricals, and Skydance TV, will be released on Disney's streaming platform. The project is currently in development, with no release date at this time.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Rachel Shukert, who previously created The Baby-Sitter's Club on Netflix, will adapt the musical for television. The new adaptation will be from the point of view of the fairy godparents. Edie Adams, Celeste Holm, Whitney Houston, Victoria Clark are among the many performers who have played the Fairy Godmother in various stage and screen productions.

The project is the first in a deal with Lopez, Skydance Entertainment, and Concord Theatricals, in which new screen projects will be adapted using Concord's library, which includes all work from Rodgers & Hammerstein's repertoire. Concord's non-Rodgers-and-Hammerstein musical theatre holdings also include The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello, Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair, and Gypsy. Under the deal, Lopez will star in at least one of the screen adaptations.

Later this year, Lopez will be seen on the big screen in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Broadway's Kiss of the Spider Woman. Directed by Bill Condon, the movie will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025, with a cast that also includes Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. Watch the teaser trailer for the movie here.

Originally created for the screen in 1957, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of the songwriting duo's most iconic tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago." Subsequent television broadcasts were aired in 1965 and 1997, starring Lesly Ann Warren and Brandy Norwood, respectively.

The musical made its Broadway debut in 2013 with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Bean. The production starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Harriet Harris, Victoria Clark, and more.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas