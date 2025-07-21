Shoshana Bean, Kara Young and More Join The American Theatre Wing Advisory Committee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Wing has added of seven new members to the organization’s Advisory Committee. In its ongoing effort to invest in bold voices, expand access, and honor impactful theatre, the Wing welcomes these leaders who will help guide and amplify its mission across the theatre community: Shoshana Bean, Frank DiLella, Eric Kuhn, Ashley Longshore, Monica White Ndounou, Nick White, and Kara Young.

Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee Shoshana Bean is a renowned Broadway star and recording artist celebrated for her powerful performances. Frank DiLella is an award-winning journalist and longtime host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1, known for his in-depth coverage of New York City’s entertainment scene. Eric Kuhn is an award-winning media strategist, investor, and producer who has held senior roles at major media companies including CBS, Bloomberg, and CNN. Ashley Longshore is a self-taught artist and entrepreneur known for her bold, feminist pop art empire, major collaborations, and global brand that challenges traditional art norms. Dr. Monica White Ndounou is an Associate Professor at Dartmouth, founder and president of The CRAFT Institute and International Black Theatre Summit, and a leading scholar, advocate, and creator in Black theater and film studies. Nick White leads Arts & Culture Partnerships at Meta, managing strategic collaborations across major platforms and entertainment sectors. Kara Young made history as the first Black performer to win back-to-back Tony Awards and is acclaimed for her dynamic Broadway performances and standout roles in film and television.

These new advisors join an esteemed group of artists and executives who serve ATW’s vital mission of establishing programs and initiatives which nurture emerging artistic talent, and honor groundbreaking theatrical work.