THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Casts Rachel Bloom

Drama Desk nominee Rachel Bloom has joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which recently began production. Deadline reports that she will appear alongside the newly announced Patrick Brammall, as well as Broadway favorites Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen.

Details on Bloom and Brammall's roles are currently being kept under wraps, but the performers will star alongside returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Broadway alum Tracie Thoms is also set to appear in the film, reprising the role of 'Lily' from the 2006 picture. Also new to the film is Kenneth Branagh, who will play the husband of Streep's Miranda Priestly. Other new additions to the cast also include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz.

The plot itself follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Original director David Finkel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all back for the new installment. The movie is aiming for a release date of May 1, 2026.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

About Rachel Bloom

Bloom is perhaps best known for the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.

Bloom also wrote and created Death, Let Me Do My Show, a one-woman musical comedy that she performed off-Broadway and earned her a Drama Desk nomination. The filmed special is currently streaming on Netflix.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos