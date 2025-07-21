Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Billy Porter & Marisha Wallace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be at the Kit Kat Club instead? There's no better time than this summer when two new stars step into the roles of 'Sally' and 'the Emcee'.

Emmy Award, Grammy Award, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will return to Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival, beginning performances on Tuesday, July 22 for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19. The duo takes over the roles from Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck, who played their final performances in the production on Sunday, July 20.

"It's been incredible to do [Cabaret] during this time, with what's happening in the world and the rise of fascism in real life," Wallace told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We're also emulating that onstage. But the joy that we found in presenting these roles with these new lenses... it's been really eye opening."



Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

"Most of the audiences coming to see this show do not know what they are coming to see," added Porter. "I'm a musical theater queen! It never occurred to me that [people] don't know what Cabaret is!"

Watch in this video as they chat more about being back on Broadway and so much more!