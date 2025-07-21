Baayork Lee Speaks With Richard Jay-Alexander About A CHORUS LINE at 50

Celebrations for A CHORUS LINE will reverberate and be recognized across the world, where hundreds, if not thousands, of productions have been performed in 22 countries, in multiple languages, and as far-reaching as Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, France, Sweden, Japan, Argentia, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Hong Kong, among them, since 1975.



It would not be hyperbole to say that Baayork Lee, in addition to all her other career accomplishments, has become synonymous with A CHORUS LINE, after an astonishing 50 years. She has, without a doubt, kept the flame alive and, this week, will be celebrating with various gatherings, events and performances in New York City.

On Monday morning, she joined up with her cast and began rehearsals for the event on the Shubert stage, on July 27th. This historic gathering is happening at the legendary 890 Studios (at 890 Broadway), which Michael Bennett originally purchased in 1987 and turned into dance and rehearsal space. Years later, he sold it, but so many Broadway shows and workshops were born at this legendary location. Just ask any actor or dancer who rehearsed there and you’ll here rhapsodic stories about those very special years, in addition to hearing about what stars you might cross paths with in the hallways or share the elevator with. Back to where it all began. Baayork’s rehearsal will be in the exact same studio.

Baayork Lee’s career is like no other, born right in New York City, in the heart of Chinatown. As a friend, collaborator and someone who has known her for quite a long time, my reason for sitting down with her is that, now, that the day/week/celebration is within reach, I wanted to share with you her passion about the ACL 50th and how she has been anxiously awaiting this monumental achievement and how the celebration and multiple events have been unraveling in her mind for over two years now. Baayork is an organizational juggernaut and, not unlike Lola in DAMN YANKEES, always gets what she wants. But that is because she is so respected, revered and just plain old loved. She is part of the glue and cement of Broadway, having started at 5 years old in THE KING AND I with Yul Brynner. Her footprints are all over the radius of streets and theatres that make up Broadway. Yes, you read that correctly. Baayork was only 5 years old and never looked back. And here we are.

Our conversation:

Baayork! It’s Here! It’s Finally Here! How are you feeling about everything? You are in for some week ahead.

Richard! You know, I’ve really been playing this down for the past two years and then people started sending me emails, etc. about celebrations for A CHORUS LINE. “Come see this. Come see that.” And I thought “shit” I better take the bull by the horns here and start getting the word out and reaching out to people to let them know what the “official sanctioned” events are gonna be.

But, to answer the question more simply, “Yes, I am super excited.” It’s all turned out to be overwhelming and both the performance at The Shubert Theatre, on July 27th, sold out almost immediately, after crashing the internet site for tix. Also, The 50th Anniversary of A CHORUS LINE: A Panel Discussion on July 25th at the New York Public Library For The Performing Arts has reached it’s attendance capacity.

Well, of course, it makes sense. A CHORUS LINE is legendary in reputation and reach and has 50 years worth of fans and performers who did the show, wherever and whenever, in their lifetimes. Even I’ve been getting requests of how to get tickets but I tell people, “Trust me …. IT'S ALL SOLD OUT!”

Baayork, I was thrilled when you asked me to moderate the panel on the 25th with you, Donna McKechnie, Kelly Bishop and Priscilla Lopez. You'll be happy to know that I have been diligently doing my homework, but it’s even more special because of our longtime friendship and the fact that I moved to New York City in the Fall of 1975, when the show became the longtime tenant at The Shubert Theatre. I was broke and bought a $6.00 ticket in the uppermost balcony, last seat, last row on the left, but I may as well have been in the front row, feeling I was breathing the same air as all of you and watching this story unfold before anyone knew what it was. Historic.

Amazing! Everyone has an ACL story and I am always thrilled to hear them. By the way, this is a great moment to mention that we really want the celebration to go global, so I am asking ANYONE/EVERYONE with photos, remembrances, your performances, merchandise, etc. PLEASE share it at @AChorusLine50 and let’s swamp the Instagram and The Internet with A CHORUS LINE love. It will make me so happy.

I was laughing the other night at an INSTA STORY with you going through costume boxes with Matthew Kilgore, saying stuff like, (as you pull out clothes), “There’s a Morales, that’s a Maggie, there’s TITS AND ASS", etc. Just coming to life before our very eyes. Those original Theoni V. Aldredge costumes are ICONIC! As are the Woody Shelp “ONE” top hats.

OMG! You saw that?! Wow. You know, when I started beating on doors (2 years ago), I think it was just too early for people to think about it, but I certainly was. Whether The Public Theatre, Lincoln Center Library, The Museum Of Broadway, etc., I was reaching out to everyone. I reached out to dancers, dance captains from all over the world, Original Cast Members and, sadly, many people who were running the theatres “in the day” were no longer in those positions and we were already two generations away from where and when we made history. So, I kept volleying and re-shifting and continued to move forward. It seemed herculean to many, but the first to “bite” and “get it” was Natalie DeLancey from CITY SPRINGS THEATRE in ATLANTA, who on Valentine’s Day of 2025, did a benefit fundraiser celebrating ACL at 50 and it was fantastic!

Baayork, along the way, as “no one was doing anything” (yet), you chose to celebrate A CHORUS LINE for your NATIONAL ASIAN ARTISTS PROJECT by celebrating the CONNIES from ACL for your NAAP Gala and it was a huge success. You’re now picking up steam and how did you land The Shubert Theatre?

Well, there are many heroes to this story, but one of them is one of the Producers of the recent SUNSET BOULEVARD, Chris Ketner. When Chris found out there were no current plans for a Broadway celebration, he stepped in BIG TIME! We were introduced by a mutual dancer friend and, suddenly, we talk, meet and the hairs on my arms are standing up. Actually, the hairs all over my body! I remember thinking to myself, “BINGO, this is MY guy. I found my guy.” It was Chris that secured The Shubert. The ball started rolling and it just has not stopped.

Even I’m getting chills now. And, Baayork, I want to share with the readers, that not only are the high profile scheduled events gonna rock New York City, but you still have some other “tricks” up your sleeve that cannot be announced for multiple reasons, but I can say that much?

Yes. It will all reveal itself and the parties and the dinners and the reunions are definitely going to turn back the clock to some beautiful decades and extraordinary people. Needless to say, we will also be acknowledging those who have left us. But, I am sworn to secrecy on other specific things that will take place. It’s very difficult for me to keep secrets like this, but I won't lie - it's also very exciting.

Baayork, are you just incredulous or have you had any meltdowns? I mean, you are leading a huge parade on this and pushing the mountain. It must be humbling, no?

It takes Mohammed to move the mountain. I am pushing, but I learned at a very young age about “no” and the disappointments in our business. And I have learned to move on. I think that’s why I have survived.

Smart. I’m just stumbling over myself as we speak. My brain is exploding. It is well known that Michael Bennett passed you the torch, but you are about to go into the most mind-boggling types of rehearsals with multiples of all these iconic roles. But, as you and I discussed the other day, it is what that original cast represented on that stage. That would never happen again. The company collectively appeared in eighty-eight different shows, multiple bus and truck productions And, as has been noted "Collectively they have had 612 years of dance training with 748 teachers (counting duplications). They are currently spending approximately $894 a month on dance lessons. While appearing in the shows mentioned above thcy have sustained 30 back, 26 knee and 36 ankle injuries. On the road they have travelled with 9 dogs, 8 cats, 3 birds. I mon-key, 1 piggyback plant. I iguana and 1 lynx, as well as husbands and wives, lovers and fellow performers (counting duplications)."

Yes, people would play those roles, but not in a this collective body of work.

What are you most excited about? Everything! I haven’t slept in years! Another hero of this story is a man named Patrick Hoffman. He recently stepped down as Director of Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. When I went to see an exhibit of Willa Kim’s costumes on display, I was mesmerized and I wanted to see the same done for A CHORUS LINE. He made it happen and that started Lincoln Center rolling along. Baayork, I’m super excited. This is gonna be some week! I gotta go pack to come join you. You are making A HAPPENING! A 21st Century HAPPENING. And so many people will be remembered for their stories, creation, contributions and championing of this forever iconic masterpiece of Broadway Musical Theatre. Yes! 4’10” makes A HAPPENING in the 21st Century for A CHORUS LINE 50! And, people are coming to join us from all the world! And, please don’t forget to post YOUR ACL stories and pics At @AChorusLine50 You can find Ms. Lee in rehearsals all this week. Bravo and Congratulations from everyone at BroadwayWorld. Donna McKechnie Priscilla Lopez Kelly Bishop

James Kirkwood, Michael Bennett, Nicholas Dante, lyricist Edward Kleban, composer Marvin Hamlisch and producer Joe Papp at the 3,389th performance Joe Papp

Photos: Martha Swope Collection from the Billy Rose Theatre Division. Thank you to The New York Public Library and Baayork Lee.