Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5, 2026- Look Back at Broadway in 2025 And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we leap into the new year, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on all the theatrical highlights that kicked off 2025 and wrapped up an incredible season. From our in-depth look at the best-reviewed shows of 2025 (there were 37 openings!) to a roundup of the most viral Broadway moments—including Rachel Zegler in Evita and the sensation of BOOP!—we've got all your mainstage favorites covered. Critics also named their top productions in the year in theatre, plus we’ve got can't-miss videos like Mandy Patinkin leading “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at a mayoral inauguration, and news about Stephen Schwartz dropping out of an opera gala. And if you’re in the mood for interactive fun, check out the latest BroadwayWorld Games Center and test your theatre knowledge! Here’s to another dazzling day on Broadway and beyond—let’s catch up on all the stories you might have missed.