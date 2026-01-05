Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5, 2026- Look Back at Broadway in 2025 And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we leap into the new year, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on all the theatrical highlights that kicked off 2025 and wrapped up an incredible season. From our in-depth look at the best-reviewed shows of 2025 (there were 37 openings!) to a roundup of the most viral Broadway moments—including Rachel Zegler in Evita and the sensation of BOOP!—we've got all your mainstage favorites covered. Critics also named their top productions in the year in theatre, plus we’ve got can't-miss videos like Mandy Patinkin leading “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at a mayoral inauguration, and news about Stephen Schwartz dropping out of an opera gala. And if you’re in the mood for interactive fun, check out the latest BroadwayWorld Games Center and test your theatre knowledge! Here’s to another dazzling day on Broadway and beyond—let’s catch up on all the stories you might have missed.
But first...
Saturday, January 3, 2026
Beetlejuice closes on Broadway
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Waiting for Godot closes on Broadway
The Best Reviewed Broadway Shows of 2025
37 Broadway shows opened in 2025, and while not all of them were loved by the critics, there were plenty of standouts all year long. We're breaking down the best Broadway shows of 2025 by month, as reviewed by New York City theatre critics and rounded up right here at BroadwayWorld.
Top Viral Moments on Broadway in 2025: BOOP!, 'Hamilten,' & More
Top viral moments on Broadway this year included Rachel Zegler in Evita, Nicole Scherzinger's megaphone, Death Becomes Her on TikTok, John Proctor is the Villain, Paddington the Musical, Jonathan Groff in Just In Time, BOOP!, Hamilton, and more.
The Best Theater of 2025: Shows that Ruled the Year
As 2025 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.
| Video: Mandy Patinkin Leads 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' at Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Inauguration
by Stephi Wild
During Zohran Mamdani's mayoral inauguration ceremony, Broadway's Mandy Patinkin led a performance of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', featuring a pubic high school choir from Staten Island. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen Join THE MUPPET SHOW in New Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
In anticipation of The Muppet Show special event, a brand-new teaser has been released featuring a first look at special guest star Sabrina Carpenter and executive producer Seth Rogen. Check it out now!. (more...)
Videos: Jennifer Lopez Sings GYPSY, FUNNY GIRL & More in Las Vegas Residency
Video: Darren Criss Uncovers Ancestral New York Connection in FINDING YOUR ROOTS Exclusive Clip
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive clip from the Season 12 premiere of Finding Your Roots, Tony-winner Darren Criss discovers that his ancestor helped build the foundations of Manhattan in the early days of the city. Watch it now.. (more...)
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Joins Tabernacle Choir for PBS Christmas Special
by Josh Sharpe
In November, PBS debuted Hope Of The Season: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, featuring the return of the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Watch the full 90-minute concert now. . (more...)
Photos: MASQUERADE Celebrates New Years With Bal Lumiere
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off 'Up All Night Live' Las Vegas Residency
Stephen Schwartz Pulls Out of Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stephen Schwartz, who was previously set to host the Washington National Opera Gala at the Kennedy Center, is dropping out of the event after President Donald Trump's name was added to the building.. (more...)
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Starring George Clooney is Coming to Netflix
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney, is headed to Netflix. The play will be available to stream beginning on January 7. Learn more here!. (more...)
Robbie G.K Hopes for a Musical Episode of HEATED RIVALRY
by Josh Sharpe
Robbie G.K. is ready to bring his musical theater training to the small screen. The actor, currently starring in the hit Crave series, recently shared that he would be interested in a musical episode at some point in the future.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Arrives on Roku Alongside Exclusive Musical Performances
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the digital release of Wicked: For Good, Roku has upped the ante with a new exclusive experience. “Live From Roku City Celebrates Wicked: For Good,' now available on the streamer, is an all-new musical dance performance of 'Wonderful,' choreographed by the film’s Christopher Scott, and a rendition of “For Good” performed by the MUSYCA Children's Choir. . (more...)
Hayden Tee to Return as 'Inspector Javert' in LES MISÉRABLES North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hayden Tee will return to the role of ‘Inspector Javert’ in the North American Tour of Les Misérables. Nick Cartell continues his celebrated run as the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’. . (more...)
|
