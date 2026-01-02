Photos: Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off 'Up All Night Live' Las Vegas Residency

Global icon Jennifer Lopez, who recently starred in the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, rang in the New Year with the launch of her brand-new residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Lopez kicked off the residency with two performances on December 30 and 31, followed by two additional shows this weekend on January 2 and 3. Check out photos from the opening weekend below.

The two-hour spectacular takes audiences on a journey from the Bronx to Broadway and beyond, culminating in a full-scale Las Vegas production. Directed by husband-and-wife duo Nappytabs—Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo—the show unfolds across four acts and features more than two dozen numbers.

Lopez performs a mix of her chart-topping hits, including “On The Floor,” “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” alongside Broadway classics. Backed by a 17-piece band—highlighted by an all-female string section—the production also showcases choreography, costumes and lighting, video and special effects. The opening nights also featured a surprise appearance from Ja Rule, who joined Lopez on stage to perform their duets “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

Tickets for performances through March 28, 2026 are on sale now here. All shows are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello