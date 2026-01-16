Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2026- HELL'S KITCHEN Sets Broadway Closing and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re kicking off another week with big Broadway updates, exclusive sneak peeks, and news from all corners of the theatre world. HELL'S KITCHEN has announced its Broadway closing date—but not without a special return from Brandon Victor Dixon! HADESTOWN is getting a fresh principal cast, featuring Broadway favorites like Joshua Colley and J. Harrison Ghee. Meanwhile, get an early look at the dance-driven new show 11 to Midnight with a sneak peek interview from its creators. Plus, director Kenny Ortega teases a possible HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL cast reunion, and Stefanie Powers and Patrick Wayne reunite on stage for LOVE LETTERS. Catch all of this and so much more as we bring you the can't-miss highlights and essential headlines you need to start your day. Rise and shine — let’s dive in!
Video: Cost n' Mayor Give a Sneak Peek of 11 TO MIDNIGHT
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke with Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) about their world premiere dance story, 11 to Midnight, premiering at the historic Orpheum Theatre in the heart of New York City’s East Village this spring.
Geneva Carr, Katie Finneran, and and Chilina Kennedy Will Lead Industry Reading of THREE WIVES
by Stephi Wild
Photos: The Cast of Atlantic Theater Company's THE RESERVOIR Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Performances begin next month for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The cast recently met the press ahead of their first performance in February. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: First-Look at MGM+ Theater Series AMERICAN CLASSIC; Aaron Tveit, Tony Shalhoub, & More Join Cast
by Josh Sharpe
MGM+ has shared a first look at the theater-themed comedy series American Classic starring Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Newly announced cast members include Aaron Tveit, Tony Shalhoub, and Stephen Spinella. Check out photos from the show now. . (more...)
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday night, FX celebrated the premiere of The Beauty with a star-studded red carpet and screening, with Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Ben Platt, Jaquel Spivey, and Darren Criss, amongst others. Take a look at photos from the event here, featuring many Broadway stars. . (more...)
There will be an industry reading on January 21st for the new comedy, Three Wives, written by Arnold Margolin (Love American Style) and directed by Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers and Sons).. (more...
)
International Literary Properties Secures $100M Bank Debt Financing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International Literary Properties, the global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical intellectual properties, revealed the closing of a new credit facility from Fifth Third Bank.. (more...
)
Black Theatre United to Present New Installment of THE BUSINESS OF SHOW Series With Mathew Knowles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United will present the first 2026 installment of The Business of Show Series, BTU’s signature discussion series, hosted by Mathew Knowles.. (more...
)
United States Artists Reveals 2026 Fellows
by Stephi Wild
United States Artists (USA) has announced fifty 2026 Fellows alongside the Berresford Prize recipient as the organization commemorates its 20th Anniversary. Learn more here!. (more...
)
Jan Svendsen Weiss Named Chair of Rosie’s Theater Kids Advisory Board
by Nicole Rosky
Rosie’s Theater Kids (RTKids), the nonprofit arts education organization dedicated to transforming the lives of young people through the power of the performing arts, just announced the formation of its newly established Advisory Board.. (more...
)
Sundance Institute Appoints David Linde as Chief Executive Officer
by Josh Sharpe
The nonprofit Sundance Institute has appointed David Linde as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Linde will lead all areas of the Sundance Institute, including the Sundance Collab, the Sundance Film Festival, and more. . (more...
)
Review Roundup: OUR AMERICAN QUEEN at Bridewell Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Starring Wallis Currie-Wood, a new dramatisation of the life of Kate Chase, Our American Queen is now playing at Bridewell Theatre. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...
)
Rialto Chatter: Korean Musical LET ME FLY Looking For Broadway Theatres
by Joshua Wright
Korean musical Let Me Fly is beginning early Broadway theater scouting, according to Gordon Cox’s Jaques newsletter, as South Korean producers push to expand their presence on Broadway.. (more...
)
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
by BWW Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.. (more...
)
BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Spring 2026
by Team BWW
Calling all theatre-loving college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us here!. (more...
)
Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Bo Bailey
by Nicole Rosky
Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 18 (12pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Bo Bailey from Lakeland, Florida. . (more...
)
Full Cast Set For Second Year of OLIVER! in the West End
by Stephi Wild
Cameron Mackintosh's production of OLIVER! announces its full cast as the show celebrates its second year in London's West End.. (more...
)
Review: OUR AMERICAN QUEEN, Bridewell Theatre
by Clementine Scott
The stage is immediately set for a confrontation. We the audience are looking down the length of a Victorian dining table, lit from beneath, poised perfectly for domestic rows to erupt before the meal is even served.. (more...
)
AMADEUS Series Adaptation Acquired by STARZ for U.S. Release
by Josh Sharpe
Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play, will be coming to STARZ in the U.S. Originally premiering as a Sky Original series in the UK, the series will debut on STARZ in 2026. . (more...
)
Lily Rabe, Kristolyn Lloyd and More to Star in The Drama League's DirectorFest 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League has revealed the cast members for DirectorFest 2026, a festival focusing on the art of contemporary stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent.. (more...
)
