Lily Rabe, Kristolyn Lloyd and More to Star in The Drama League's DirectorFest 2026

The Drama League has revealed the cast members for DirectorFest 2026, a festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent, featuring two staged readings of two full-length plays led by its current Stage Directing Fellows. Produced by Drama League & Spoke Media, the festival will take place from February 2-6 2026.



Abby Rosebrock’s Singles in Agriculture (February 2), led by Stage Directing Fellow Zoë Adams, will feature Lily Rabe (The Merchant of Venice, Seminar) and Hamish Linklater (" The New Adventures of Old Christine”).



Harrison David Rivers’ Except That It Is God (February 6), led by Stage Directing Fellow Irvin Mason Jr., will feature Mister Fitzgerald (Ohio State Murders), Mallori Johnson (Steal Away), Marquis Rodriguez ("Modern Love”), Sean Boyce Johnson (Black Odyssey), and Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen). The readings are open exclusively to invited guests.



SINGLES IN AGRICULTURE

At an annual dating convention for farmers, Priscilla — a spirited South Carolina army widow who loves “Modern Family” and talks to her goats — sets her sights on Joel, a taciturn fundamentalist from Oklahoma. As their unlikely connection deepens, Priscilla's curiosity and persistence begin to chip away at Joel’s guarded exterior. But when secrets surface and convictions are tested, both must confront the reasons that brought them here, looking for love, in the first place.



EXCEPT THAT IT IS GOD

In a city in the South, Deshaun sells drugs, Frankie cleans hotel rooms, and Noble makes sandwiches. They’re young, smart, and going nowhere — and not because they lack ambition. Except That It Is God is a lyrical exploration about being stuck, staying hopeful, and the divine forces — human or otherwise — that just might shift everything.