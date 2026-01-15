Rialto Chatter: Korean Musical LET ME FLY Looking For Broadway Theatres

Producers of the Korean musical Let Me Fly have begun exploring Broadway theaters as part of a broader push to bring South Korean musicals to New York, according to reporting by Gordon Cox in his Jaques industry newsletter.

The development comes amid heightened international attention on Korean musical theater following the Broadway success of Maybe Happy Ending, which won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the continued Broadway run of The Great Gatsby, the first Broadway musical produced solely by a Korean lead producer.

In his newsletter, Cox reports that Yunkyeong Hong, producer of Let Me Fly, confirmed she has already started looking at Broadway venues as momentum builds for Korean shows seeking U.S. commercial runs. "It was always our goal to introduce this piece to Broadway," Hong said, adding that recent successes have accelerated the timeline for making that transition.

Let Me Fly was one of three new musicals showcased for New York industry professionals as part of the 2025 K-Musical Roadshow, an initiative sponsored by Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS). The annual showcase is designed to connect Korean creators and producers with international presenters, commercial producers, and theater owners.

Let Me Fly is a tale of how the simple and ordinary days come together to form a life that shines brightly. A touching story about a great love that transcends space and time. The new musical directed by Telly Leung features music by Chan Hong Min, book & lyrics by Min Hyeong Cho, English translation and lyrics by Michael K. Lee, music direction by Laura Bergquist, and is produced by Let Me Fly LTD. The NY cast included Marcus Choi, Christine Heesun Hwang, Daniel May, and Hazel Anne Raymundo.