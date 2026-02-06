Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s so much happening on and off the stage and BroadwayWorld has you covered with all the latest headlines. Step inside the rehearsal studio with the cast of THE LOST BOYS and explore the new enhancements in StageMag 2026. Don’t miss stirring video performances, from The Lazours' “Into the Sky” from NIGHT SIDE SONGS to Jonathan Groff singing "Beyond the Sea" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Catch Laura Benanti channeling Melania Trump on The Late Show, a first look at Hamburg State Opera’s Trump-inspired Monster’s Paradise, and hot photo galleries from HIGH SPIRITS, DEATH BECOMES HER, and COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse. Plus: industry news, critical roundups for Tom Stoppard’s ARCADIA and HIGH SPIRITS, and much more await. Let’s dive into all that’s buzzing in the theatre world!
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE LOST BOYS
Just last week, the cast and creative team of Broadway’s THE LOST BOYS invited a few members of the press for a sneak peek presentation. Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the company and watch a sneak peek of 'If We Make It Through the Night.'
BroadwayWorld Introduces StageMag 2026
Welcome to StageMag 2026 — a faster, cleaner, and more powerful way to create show programs for theatres and events of all shapes and sizes. The latest update brings thoughtful enhancements to every page and function, guided by one simple goal: make it easier than ever to build beautiful programs, quickly and confidently.
Video: The Lazours Perform 'Into the Sky' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS
NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits. Watch in this video.
| Video: Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Talks New Film on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broadway favorite Laura Benanti stopped by the show as First Lady Melania Trump to shed some light on her much-talked-about new film. Watch the segment now.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Perform 'Beyond the Sea' From JUST IN TIME
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a segment was dedicated to the hit musical Just in Time, featuring a pre-recorded performance of Beyond the Sea from Jonathan Groff. Check it out now. . (more...)
Video: Trump-Inspired Opera MONSTER'S PARADISE at The Hamburg State Opera
| Photos: Katrina Lenk, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & More in HIGH SPIRITS
by Nicole Rosky
The first show of the New York City Center Encores! season is High Spirits, running through February 15, 2026. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Celebrates 500 Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Death Becomes celebrated their 500th performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. See photos from the celebration here!. (more...)
| Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing the uplifting, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away to audiences beginning this week. You can now get a first look at production photos!. (more...)
