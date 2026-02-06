 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 06, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s so much happening on and off the stage and BroadwayWorld has you covered with all the latest headlines. Step inside the rehearsal studio with the cast of THE LOST BOYS and explore the new enhancements in StageMag 2026. Don’t miss stirring video performances, from The Lazours' “Into the Sky” from NIGHT SIDE SONGS to Jonathan Groff singing "Beyond the Sea" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Catch Laura Benanti channeling Melania Trump on The Late Show, a first look at Hamburg State Opera’s Trump-inspired Monster’s Paradise, and hot photo galleries from HIGH SPIRITS, DEATH BECOMES HER, and COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse. Plus: industry news, critical roundups for Tom Stoppard’s ARCADIA and HIGH SPIRITS, and much more await. Let’s dive into all that’s buzzing in the theatre world!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE LOST BOYS

Just last week, the cast and creative team of Broadway’s THE LOST BOYS invited a few members of the press for a sneak peek presentation. Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the company and watch a sneak peek of 'If We Make It Through the Night.'
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image
BroadwayWorld Introduces StageMag 2026

Welcome to StageMag 2026 — a faster, cleaner, and more powerful way to create show programs for theatres and events of all shapes and sizes. The latest update brings thoughtful enhancements to every page and function, guided by one simple goal: make it easier than ever to build beautiful programs, quickly and confidently.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image
Video: The Lazours Perform 'Into the Sky' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS

NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits. Watch in this video.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Video: Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Talks New Film on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broadway favorite Laura Benanti stopped by the show as First Lady Melania Trump to shed some light on her much-talked-about new film. Watch the segment now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Perform 'Beyond the Sea' From JUST IN TIME
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a segment was dedicated to the hit musical Just in Time, featuring a pre-recorded performance of Beyond the Sea from Jonathan Groff. Check it out now. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Video: Trump-Inspired Opera MONSTER'S PARADISE at The Hamburg State Opera
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Hamburg State Opera's world premiere of Monster's Paradise, a new opera by Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth with a German-language libretto by Nobel Prize-winning author Elfriede Jelinek.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Photos: Katrina Lenk, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & More in HIGH SPIRITS
by Nicole Rosky
The first show of the New York City Center Encores! season is High Spirits, running through February 15, 2026. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Celebrates 500 Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Death Becomes celebrated their 500th performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. See photos from the celebration here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2026- THE LOST BOYS In Rehearsal and More Image Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing the uplifting, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away to audiences beginning this week. You can now get a first look at production photos!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/5/2026; Jobs In Design, Sales, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/5/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Bill Rauch To Be Presented With Harvard Arts Medal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bill Rauch ’84, acclaimed theater director and artistic director of the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York (PAC NYC), will be the recipient of the 2026 Harvard Arts Medal.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA at The Old Vic
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Arcadia is set in April 1809 in a stately home in Derbyshire. Thomasina, a gifted pupil, proposes a startling theory, beyond her comprehension. All around her, the adults, including her tutor Septimus, are preoccupied with secret desires, illicit passions and professional rivalries. Two hundred years later, academic adversaries Hannah and Bernard are piecing together puzzling clues, curiously recalling those events of 1809, in their quest for an increasingly elusive truth.. (more...)
Review Roundup: HIGH SPIRITS At City Center Starring Katrina Lenk, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo and More
by A.A. Cristi
A star-studded new production of the musical High Spirits opens the New York City Center Encores! season. In our rounduo below, find out what the critics had to say about their visit to this rare musical offering. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

Review: ARCADIA, The Old Vic

by Aliya Al-Hassan
Of all Tom Stoppard's work, Arcadia has always stood out. Touching on sex, Fermat's last theorum, the second law of thermodynamics, landscape gardening with a detective story thrown in, it is a mixture of subjects that few playwrights could attempt to combine. Does it matter if you don't understand the complex scientific and mathematical theories? Not at all. Carrie Cracknell's magnificent revival has huge amounts of humour and heart, which is not always a given with Stoppard's work.. (more...)
Carnegie Hall Reveals 2026–2027 Season Featuring RING CYCLE and TOSCA in Concert, Plus More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Carnegie Hall has revealed programming for its 2026–2027 season, including more than 170 concerts by many of the world’s finest artists and ensembles, plus wide-reaching education and social impact programs.. (more...)
Review: ALL IS BUT FANTASY starring Whitney White, RSC, The Other Place
by Gary Naylor
Whitney White collapses time and space to insert new perspectives into old plays. (more...)
Lesli Margherita, Max Clayton Among Audience Members in THE MUPPET SHOW Special
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway star Leslie Margherita took to Instagram to confirm that she, along with fellow Broadway performer Max Clayton, was in the audience for the new Muppet Show special, which was released this week.. (more...)
Denée Benton, Jordan Donica, Derek Klena and More Set for New York Pops 2026-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has revealed its 2026-2027 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)
Review: THE OPHIOLITE, Theatro Technis
by Cindy Marcolina
When Penelope’s father passes away in England, the family divides: where should he be buried? His Greek Cypriot sister thinks ancient tradition should take over, but his wife refuses to move his body abroad. An ugly feud erupts. The plot of The Ophiolite has a lot of potential. Philip de Voni’s debut play addresses loyalty and household politics, ritualistic allegiances and emigration; it’s a shame that the structure is messy, the writing is lousy, the acting is shockingly subpar, and Kerry Kyriacos Michael’s direction is equally disappointing.. (more...)
THE BRIDE! to Feature Musical Sequences by Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, and Jessie Buckley
by Josh Sharpe
Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film The Bride! will feature several big-scale song-and-dance numbers, including some from Broadway alum Jake Gyllenhaal.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Such wonderful things surround you
What more is you lookin' for?"

- The Little Mermaid

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos