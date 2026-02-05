THE BRIDE! to Feature Musical Sequences by Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, and Jessie Buckley

Here comes The Bride— and she dances! Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film The Bride! will feature several big-scale song-and-dance numbers, including some from Broadway alum Jake Gyllenhaal.

The new movie serves as a reimagined take on the Bride of Frankenstein, and is led by Olivier and Golden Globe-winning performer Jessie Buckley as the title character. Christian Bale plays a version of Frankenstein's monster, known simply as "Frank," who is obsessed with movie musicals

In the film, the character frequents a local cinema to watch them on the big screen, especially those featuring his favorite movie star, Ronnie Reed, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actor is no stranger to performing showtunes, having appeared as George in the 2017 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

In The Bride!, Gyllenhaal sings and dances in several musical sequences, including some with Bale and Buckley. The trio learned intense choreography for the movie, which Buckley described as "a hybrid of Gaga dancing and tap dancing." Writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal told the outlet that one particular sequence featured 200 dancing extras.

However, even with the musical sequences, Gyllenhaal has made it clear that she doesn't consider the film to fit in the musical genre. Check out the full story at Entertainment Weekly.

The Bride! follows a lonely Frankenstein (Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) for a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. The film will hit theaters on March 6, 2026.

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Gyllenhaal, and Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Other behind-the-camera creatives include director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise