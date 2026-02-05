Denée Benton, Jordan Donica, Derek Klena and More Set for New York Pops 2026-27 Season

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has revealed its 2026-2027 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The 2026-2027 season begins on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with 007: James Bond Forever, celebrating the debonair secret agent who has captivated audiences worldwide since 1962. Tony Award winning, Grammy nominated star Lena Hall joins The New York Pops for swanky Bond favorites spanning 60 years of the iconic film series, including favorites like Goldfinger, Skyfall, Diamonds Are Forever, and Live and Let Die.

Denée Benton and Jordan Donica, co-stars in HBO’s hit show The Gilded Age, join The New York Pops for a new program highlighting favorites from their careers and from the Great American Songbook on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The New York Pops continues its annual holiday celebration with Sleigh Bells Ring on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in a festive evening of classic carols and new holiday favorites.

On Friday, February 5, 2027 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops launches The Debut Series, hearkening back to the tradition of hosts like Ed Sullivan introducing new talent to a wider audience. The orchestra presents debut artists Jimmie Herrod (finalist on NBC’s America's Got Talent, earning a rare Golden Buzzer) and Marisha Wallace (Sally Bowles in Broadway’s Cabaret) singing a mix of Broadway and popular music with their own unique, inimitable style.

The New York Pops concludes its 2026-27 Carnegie Hall season with John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic—a tribute to one of the great partnerships between film composer and film director including classic works like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler’s List, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more—on Friday, March 5, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

