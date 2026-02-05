Lesli Margherita, Max Clayton Among Audience Members in THE MUPPET SHOW Special

On Wednesday, Disney debuted a brand-new episode of The Muppet Show, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the original series. A full audience was present to witness the characters make their long-awaited return to the Muppet Theatre, and, among the eclectic mix of humans and Muppets, eagle-eyed Broadway fans may have noticed two familiar faces in the crowd.

Broadway alum Lesli Margherita (Gypsy, Matilda) took to Instagram to share a screenshot from the special, confirming that she was in the audience when it was taped last year.

A self-professed "Muppet freak," she thanked choreographer Christopher Gattelli and director Alex Timbers for her inclusion in her post, adding, "Loving The Muppets as much as we do made you both the exact right people to bring this back when it's needed the most."

Margherita can be seen sitting in the crowd alongside fellow Broadway star Max Clayton, who is currently starring in Chicago. Take a look at the two performers in the screenshot below.

In The Muppet Show, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Muppet gang are all back for the brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Maya Rudolph will also appear as a guest star alongside Carpenter and executive producer Seth Rogen.

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel performed the majority of the Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The original series, The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards.

Check out our guide to the best of Broadway during the original run here. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are currently available to stream on Disney+.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas